Asimily Ranked as the 11th Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Asimily attributes 514% revenue growth to cross-industry demand for its innovative IoT security and risk management solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading Internet of Things (IoT), Operational Technology (OT), and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform, today announced that it ranked as the 11th fastest-growing cybersecurity company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Asimily was also named to the list in 2023.

“Our growth in 2024 reflects our customers’ appreciation of our hard work building the strongest platform with the largest breadth and depth of capabilities in IoT, IoMT, and OT device security and risk management . Our continued product innovation aligns with the market demand we’ve seen from our growing customer base,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. “We’re dedicated to providing exceptional IoT, IoMT, and OT-focused security that covers all customer needs from device visibility to vulnerability management to threat detection and response to risk mitigation. We’re proud to see Asimily’s growth and achievements celebrated with inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row.”

IoT security is mission-critical as organizations expand their connected device networks. Unlike traditional IT assets, IoT devices have unique network behaviors that standard cybersecurity tools struggle to analyze effectively. This can lead to confusion between real threats and false positives, and put networks at risk. Asimily delivers the comprehensive capabilities necessary to accurately detect, prioritize, and mitigate real and time-sensitive vulnerabilities, ensuring robust protection for IoT deployments as they scale across enterprise environments. Asimily solutions are designed for organizations of all industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, logistics, and more.

“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Asimily

Asimily is an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit www.asimily.com

About Deloitte

