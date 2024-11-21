All Weather at Home Receives 2024 Social Services Award on National Philanthropy Day for Longstanding Community Support

Celebrating 22 years of partnership with Habitat for Humanity to strengthen communities across Alberta

Edmonton, AB, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather at Home, formerly All Weather Windows, attended the 2024 National Philanthropy Day Awards where they proudly received the Social Services Award for its dedication to fostering community resilience and affordable housing initiatives in Alberta. Nominated for the award by Habitat for Humanity, this honour recognizes All Weather at Home’s 22-year partnership with the organization, including contributions of over $2 million dollars for impactful housing projects across the region.

Presented at the Edmonton Convention Centre on November 15, the award ceremony gathered organizations from across Alberta to celebrate National Philanthropy Day and the spirit of giving. This day acknowledges individuals and organizations whose generosity and support improve lives and strengthen communities.

“All Weather at Home’s rebrand represents more than a new name; it’s a renewed commitment to supporting the communities who make our work possible,” said Colin, Co-CEO of All Weather Group. “Community has always been at the heart of our work, and this award reflects our dedication to helping Albertans thrive.”

Jillene, Co-CEO of All Weather Group, added, “At All Weather at Home, we believe in building sustainable, long-term partnerships focused on strengthening families, providing shelter, supporting education, and promoting health and wellness. We’re honoured to play a role in building a brighter future together.”

Since 2002, All Weather at Home has donated time, products, and financial resources to Habitat for Humanity, including projects in Fairview, Slave Lake, and Edmonton. Their dedication extends beyond donations, with hands-on support for builds and local events. This commitment has empowered families to build equity and security, opening the door to brighter futures for generations to come.

About All Weather Group:

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, The All Weather Group is one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated window, door, and glass manufacturers. Their purpose to Never Stop Building is a testament to founding values, a commitment to people and the pulse of how they do business today.

Originally known as All Weather Windows, they operate as a group of companies–All Weather at Home, All Weather Commercial, All Weather Glass and Westeck Windows and Doors, proudly serving residential and commercial customers across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwestern USA. From three offices, an ever-growing dealer network of 650+ and direct to builders, developers, contractors, glaziers and homeowners alike.

Their combined 370,000 square foot manufacturing footprint produces premium products designed and tested for Canada’s harshest weather conditions, delivered with the promise of performance and style. They received the ENERGY STAR® Special Recognition Award in 2023 and 2024, and have been acknowledged as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row.

The All Weather Group generously gives back to the communities they call home through charitable initiatives, support for many non-profit organizations, championing local businesses and providing opportunities for employee volunteerism to make a difference.

