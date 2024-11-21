[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size/Share Worth USD 27,620 Million by 2033 at a 13.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 10,100 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11,450 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 27,620 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, GEA Group, Corning Incorporated, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Donaldson Company Inc., Saint-Gobain , MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC & Others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Membrane Filters, Systems, Other Products), By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Other Techniques), By Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, Air Purification), By Type (Sterile Filtration, Non-Sterile Filtration), By Scale of Operation (Manufacturing-Scale Operation, Pilot-Scale Operation, R&D-Scale Operation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10,100 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11,450 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 27,620 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Pharmaceutical Production: The growing demand for pharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, biologics, and biosimilars, increases the need for efficient filtering methods to maintain product purity and safety.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in membrane filtration technologies, such as the development of new materials and procedures, improve the efficiency, selectivity, and durability of filtration membranes, resulting in market expansion.

Stringent Regulatory Standards: Regulatory authorities such as the FDA and EMA set tight restrictions for medication production processes, including filtration requirements. Compliance with these standards needs improved filtering solutions, which drives market demand.

Growth of Biopharmaceuticals: The growing emphasis on biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell treatments, need specialized filtration processes to handle complex biological products.

Water and Wastewater Treatment: In the pharmaceutical industry, water used in production must meet high purity standards. The need for effective water and wastewater treatment systems, which often rely on membrane filtration, supports market growth.

Expansion in Developing Regions: Growing pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in developing regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa drive the demand for advanced filtration technologies to ensure high-quality production.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases: The global growth in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases raises the need for pharmaceuticals, hence increasing the need for membrane filtration in drug manufacturing.

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability: The pharmaceutical industry’s focus on reducing its environmental footprint promotes the adoption of membrane filtration systems that offer efficient and sustainable solutions for waste management and resource recovery.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: Facility expansion and product launch

In October 2023, Cytiva (US) announced the opening of a 33,000 ft2 manufacturing plant in Pune, India. The new plant will produce bioprocessing equipment including tangential flow, viral filtering, and inactivation systems.

In March 2023, Parker Hannifin, a motion and control technology company, established a new Bioscience Filtration plant in Birtley, United Kingdom. This facility was established to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and meet the growing demand from the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

In May 2022, Merck, a scientific and technology company, announced a new development of membrane and filtering production capabilities in Ireland. The business has invested $481.26 billion to expand its membrane manufacturing capacity in Carrigtwohill and open a new manufacturing plant at Blarney Business Park, both in Cork, Ireland.

In November 2023, Repligen Corporation (US) introduced a holder-free, self-contained tangential flow filtration (TFF) device to develop downstream flat sheet TFF technology for ultrafiltration and diafiltration (UF/DF).

In December 2023, TeraPore Technologies, a company that specialises in nanofiltration membranes, created the IsoBlock VF product line, which is specifically designed to remove parvovirus from pharmaceuticals.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic developed severe disruptions in worldwide supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and components used to manufacture membrane filtration products. This resulted in delays and higher costs.

Operational Challenges: Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and shortages of workers all created operational issues for manufacturers. These problems occasionally resulted in lower manufacturing capacity and efficiency.

Economic Uncertainty: The economic downturn caused by the pandemic led to budget constraints and reduced spending in some sectors. While the pharmaceutical industry saw growth, other industries that use membrane filtration experienced contractions, impacting overall market dynamics.

Regulatory Hurdles: The rapid pace of vaccine and drug development introduced new regulatory challenges. Companies had to navigate evolving guidelines and ensure compliance, which sometimes slowed down the adoption of new filtration technologies.

Increased Demand for Filtration Products: The pandemic has driven a surge in the production of vaccines, drugs, and other medical supplies, leading to heightened demand for membrane filtration technologies used in the purification and sterilization processes.

Technological Advancements: The urgent need for efficient and scalable production of medical treatments has accelerated innovation and the adoption of advanced filtration technologies. This includes the development of more efficient membranes and filtration systems that enhance productivity and ensure higher purity levels.

Government and Private Sector Investments: Increased funding and support from governments and private entities for pharmaceutical research and production have bolstered the market. Investments in building and upgrading manufacturing facilities have expanded the market for membrane filtration products.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market forward?

What are the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market sample report and company profiles?

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market – Regional Analysis

The Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: The growth of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in North America is driven by stringent regulatory standards for drug safety, increasing demand for biologics and generic drugs, advancements in membrane technology, and the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases and aging population boosts the need for effective filtration processes.

Europe: Key trends driving the growth of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in Europe include increasing biopharmaceutical production, stringent regulatory standards for drug purity, advancements in membrane technology, rising demand for generic drugs, and the growing bioprocessing sector. These factors are fuelling the adoption of membrane filtration to ensure high-quality pharmaceutical products.

Asia-Pacific: The growth of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific is driven by increased pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, rising demand for generics and biologics, advancements in filtration technologies, and stringent regulatory standards for drug safety and quality. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and investments in research and development bolster market expansion in this region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Key trends supporting the growth of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in LAMEA include increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, growing demand for high-quality, contamination-free products, advancements in membrane filtration technology, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and expanding regulatory requirements for drug safety and efficacy. Additionally, increasing adoption of single-use technologies drives market expansion in the region.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Membrane Filters, Systems, Other Products), By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Other Techniques), By Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, Air Purification), By Type (Sterile Filtration, Non-Sterile Filtration), By Scale of Operation (Manufacturing-Scale Operation, Pilot-Scale Operation, R&D-Scale Operation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market:

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3M Company

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

GEA Group

Corning Incorporated

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Donaldson Company Inc.

Saint-Gobain

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Cantel Medical Corp.

L. Gore & Associates Inc

Others

The Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Membrane Filters

Systems

Other Products

By Technique

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Other Techniques

By Application

Final Product Processing

Raw Material Filtration

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification

By Type

Sterile Filtration

Non-Sterile Filtration

By Scale of Operation

Manufacturing-Scale Operation

Pilot-Scale Operation

R&D-Scale Operation

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

