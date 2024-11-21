CBP Field Ops Intercepts Rare Fruit Fly Larvae at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. ― U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists intercepted live larvae from a rare and potentially destructive fruit fly at Detroit Metropolitan Airport earlier this year.

CBP agriculture specialists at Detroit Metropolitan Airport intercepted live larvae from a rare and potentially destructive fruit fly earlier this year. A specialist at the USDA Systemic Entomology Laboratory confirmed the specimens as caper fruit fly earlier this month.

The larvae were discovered among fresh caper flowers in June, after an arriving traveler from Italy refused to answer agriculture questions and was referred for a baggage examination.

Local USDA and CBP officials tentatively identified the specimens as caper fruit fly, which was only previously intercepted on one occasion 20 years ago in Tampa, Florida. A specialist at the USDA Systemic Entomology Laboratory confirmed the specimens as caper fruit fly earlier this month.

“Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work hand-in-hand to stop potential threats before they have potential to cause economic damage,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “Pests like this may be the next introduced species of concern if they go undetected.”

While this pest feeds mostly on capers in its native range, it belongs to a family of flies that includes the Mediterranean fruit fly, Oriental fruit fly, melon fly, and Mexican fruit fly, which are among the most damaging agriculture pests in the world. Little information exists about alternate hosts of the caper fruit fly, or the potential for it to find a suitable host within the United States. It is not uncommon for pest species to have a more detrimental impact outside of their native range where natural controls do not exist.

Travelers can help keep America safe by declaring all food and agricultural items and are encouraged to Know Before You Go to learn more about which items are allowed into the United States.



Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @DFODetroit and @CBPGreatLakes