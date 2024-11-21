Submit Release
Pavement Repair to Narrow Ramps from West End to Four-Forty Parkway

Thursday, November 21, 2024 | 12:02pm

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be narrowing ramp lanes from West End Avenue (SR 70) onto 440 Parkway (I-440) in Davidson County.

Crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will narrow both ramps from West End Avenue to I-440 EB starting Thursday, November 21 at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The same narrowing will take place continuously beginning Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, November 24 at 12 p.m. The shift is necessary to make repairs to the concrete pavement.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

 

