Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces Red Diamond™ Ultimate, Full Synthetic Motor Oil in an Easy Pour 5-Quart Container

Shown: Red Diamond motor oil in the new 5 qt. container

Hot Shot’s Secret® now offers its newly introduced Red Diamond™ Ultimate fully synthetic passenger car motor oil in a convenient 5 qt. easy pour container.

Our dealers were very excited to have a passenger car motor oil that not only meets, but exceeds stringent GM dexos1 Gen 3 specs, as well as many of Ford and Chrysler motor oil required specs.” — Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz

MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secretnow offers its newly introduced Red Diamond™ Ultimate fully synthetic passenger car motor oil in a convenient 5 qt. easy pour container. The new passenger car motor oil was introduced last June in 5, 55 and 330-gallon sizes in three viscosity weights — 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 and is sold exclusively by Hot Shot’s Secret authorized dealers. The new 5-quart packaging is available for all three previously introduced viscosity weights and features an easy to grip handle for a mess-free pour. Red Diamond motor oil fully meets the API SP and General Motors dexos™1 Gen 3 specification as well as many other passenger car oil specifications for gasoline engines. With a wide range of applications, this is the product to use with most cars, light trucks and SUVs on the road today.Red Diamond is made from 100% Group III base oils and is infused with Hot Shot’s Secret’s proprietary FR3 friction reducer nano lubricant to improve performance, protect engine components, mileage and horsepower. The anti-wear component of FR3 is a proprietary carbon nano lubricant that fills in microscopic irregularities on any machined surface. This motor oil works equally well in both hybrid and traditional internal combustion engines, especially small displacement, turbocharged GDI engines where it can protect against low-speed pre-ignition.Composed of powerful anti-wear agents and antioxidants, Red Diamond protects against timing chain and valve wearing that often occurs and fights the formation of high temperature deposits that drains horsepower and fuel economy. Its robust detergent package keeps the engine cleaner longer, even if vehicles idle frequently. For HEV and PHEV vehicles that experience more frequent starts and stops, FR3 with its improved shear and oxidation stability and long-lasting film strength adds an extra layer of protection to the engines at startup when there is intermittent oil flow.Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says, “So far, we have had a lot of excitement about this product. Introduced at SEMA for the first time this year, our dealers were very excited to have a passenger car motor oil that not only meets, but exceeds stringent GM dexos1 Gen 3 specs, as well as many of Ford and Chrysler motor oil required specs. Hot Shot’s Secret is recognized nationwide for what we are accomplishing with top engine builders. We see this as a win-win product for our dealers.”To locate the closest Hot Shot’s Secret authorized dealer, visit here . To learn more about Hot Shot’s Secret’s Red Diamond Ultimate Motor Oil go to www.hotshotsecret.com . To become a Hot Shot’s Secret authorized dealer call 800.241.6516.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret full line of high performance motor oils, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Hot Shot's Secret Red Diamond Passenger Car Motor Oil: Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.