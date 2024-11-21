Hayden Bates joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Executive Director & Financial Advisor

We are excited to have Hayden join Seventy2 Capital and look forward to working with him! Hayden’s industry experience and dedication to client service make him a great addition to the team.” — Paul Carlson, CEO & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Hayden Bates has joined their practice as an Executive Director and Financial Advisor in their Westport, Connecticut office.

Paul Carlson, Seventy2 Capital’s CEO and Co-Founder said, “We are excited to have Hayden join Seventy2 Capital and look forward to working with him! Hayden’s industry experience and dedication to client service make him a great addition to the team.”

As an Executive Director and Financial Advisor at Seventy2 Capital, Hayden is accessible and offers a high level of service to all his clients. He works with people from all over the socioeconomic and age spectrum, helping them understand the wealth they have and how they can responsibly utilize it over the long term to achieve their life goals. Hayden has been working in the financial services industry for 19 years. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, he served as a financial advisor at Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo Advisors

When asked about his new role, Hayden stated, “My Wealth Associates, Summer Gigliotti and Jennifer Caprio, and I have worked together for over a decade, and we’re excited to keep our team intact for years to come at Seventy2 Capital!”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024 and a Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Team in 2023. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2022 – Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Legal Disclaimer:

