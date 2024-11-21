Love Later In Life: Sorority Housemother Chooses Between Doing What’s Right or Chasing Her Dreams

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE DARLING OF DELTA RHO CHI

Charleston, SC, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two women across generations struggle to secure happiness, knowing that finding their own may come at the cost of the other’s.

College co-ed, Elise Jorgenson, only desired three things in life: to be crowned the Delta Rho Chi fraternity’s “Darling,” marry Howard Ellingson, and raise a family.

Twenty years later, Elise is childless and a widow. Well, nearly childless. She is the new housemother for the Gamma Alpha Beta sorority at the University of Washington. Enter Riley Paxton, a rowdy freshman who chafes against the sorority rules and is egged on by her boyfriend to rebel against Elise.

When Riley’s father Jack Paxton arrives to “rescue” his daughter, an unexpected romance blossoms between Jack and Elise. Horrified by their growing bond, Riley’s plans to thwart them is dealt a blow when she discovers her boyfriend isn’t the guy she thought he was.

Desperate, Riley secretly invites her mother to join the family for Thanksgiving with a specific goal: stop Jack and Elise’s fling before it goes too far. As tensions mount and relationships fracture, Riley and Elise must discover if the happiness just within their reach will ever be attained.

The Darling of Delta Rho Chi is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

barbaradevore.com

Facebook page: barbara.devore.92

LinkedIn: barbara-devore-author

X(Twitter): @Barbara22887914

About the Author:

Barbara DeVore’s interest in sorority life was cemented as a child with visits to her grandmother, then a housemother for the Sigma Kappa sorority at the University of Washington. She earned a BA in American History at the University of Puget Sound and also joined Alpha Phi. These experiences inspired her Delta Rho Chi series. She resides in Mount Vernon, Washington, with her husband Gene, and fills her days with activities—writing fiction and her weekly Tuesday Newsday blog, geocaching, genealogy, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Boredom is not allowed as she challenges herself daily to learn or experience something new.

Media Contact: Barbara DeVore

BarbaraDevore81@gmail.com

206-755-9470

Available for interviews: Author, Barbara DeVore

