Ferry system sets the table for 300,000 Thanksgiving travelers, preps for upcoming winter weather season

SEATTLE – Nearly 300,000 people are expected to board a state ferry Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1. The Thanksgiving travel rush is likely to bring long lines and wait times for travelers in a vehicle.

The holiday weekend is also a reminder that winter is coming. January’s record freeze event provided Washington State Ferries with better insight into what to carefully monitor when there are extremely cold temperatures. This includes things like water supply, sewage pumping needs and restroom access. Real-time updates from employees will help ensure a faster response.

“Our dedicated terminal and vessel crews work together throughout our fleet every day to make sure all parts of our ferry system are working,” said WSF Director of Terminal Engineering David Sowers. “It’s crucial they have the tools and support to make critical decisions during winter weather. Preparation is key ahead of these events, and we have salt, deicer and shovels ready for staff at our 19 terminals to keep customers safe, as well as space heaters to prevent freezing pipes.”

Terminal infrastructure has also been upgraded to better handle cold temperatures, including things like heat tape and freeze-resistant valves. Portable toilets are on standby in case restrooms go out of service.

Thanksgiving weekend travel tips

To help navigate the Thanksgiving weekend crowds, customers are encouraged to download and use the Washington State Department of Transportation’s mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal.

The app and website allow users to:

Busy travel times

The busiest sailings for vehicles will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 27-28, then eastbound (or off island) Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early-morning or late-night sailing or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible.

Holiday schedules

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, there will be a few changes to the daily schedules on the Edmonds/Kingston and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth runs will operate on weekend timetables. Holiday changes are marked on the schedules for each route.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan for potential holiday travel backups and delays by checking real-time traffic information on the WSDOT mobile app or online using the WSDOT travel map feature.

