Stream Advisory Rescinded for an Unnamed Tributary and Big Hill Creek located South of Cherryvale

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary and Big Hill Creek near 4208 County Road 5300 Cherryvale, Kansas, South to the Oklahoma State line in Montgomery County that was issued on Nov. 18.

The stream advisory was the result of a soybean oil wastewater spill at the Bartlett Grain Cherryvale soybean processing facility near 4208 County Road 5300, Cherryvale, Kansas.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use. 

