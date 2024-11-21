HUNTPAL Supports the 5th Annual PHASA Foundation Golf Day at Koro Kreek Golf Course

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. ("UPAY" or the "Company") (OTCQB: UPYY) is pleased to announce HUNTPAL’s participation as a guest and sponsor at the prestigious 5th Annual PHASA Foundation Golf Day, held on October 25, 2024, at the scenic Koro Kreek Golf Course in South Africa.

HUNTPAL, a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., was honoured to support the PHASA Foundation's efforts by sponsoring the 3rd hole of the tournament. The annual golf day serves as a cornerstone event for the PHASA Foundation, rallying support and contributions for community upliftment projects and wildlife conservation initiatives that benefit both local communities and the South African ecosystem.

As an invited guest, HUNTPAL joined industry leaders, passionate supporters, and stakeholders from across the country to celebrate and support the PHASA Foundation's mission to make a difference in South Africa’s rural communities. By participating, HUNTPAL reinforces its commitment to conservation efforts and ethical hunting practices that sustain South Africa's rich biodiversity while fostering community well-being.

The PHASA Foundation Golf Day offers an impactful platform for various supporters to connect, share insights, and generate essential resources for ongoing conservation and community projects. HUNTPAL’s support underscores the brand's dedication to promoting responsible hunting and environmental stewardship.

Jaco Fölscher, CEO of UPAY and director of HUNTPAL, shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to partner with the PHASA Foundation at this remarkable event. HUNTPAL’s mission extends beyond offering unique hunting experiences; we are dedicated to conservation and community support. Sponsoring the 3rd hole of the tournament this year, is our way of acknowledging the incredible work of the PHASA Foundation and its commitment to South Africa’s communities and wildlife.”

About the PHASA Foundation

For more information on the PHASA Foundation and its vital initiatives in conservation and community upliftment, visit https://phasafoundation.co.za/

About UPAY Inc.

UPAY Inc. is a forward-thinking US public company dedicated to providing cutting-edge financial solutions to its clients. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, UPAY remains at the forefront of technology in the fintech sector.

About HUNTPAL

HUNTPAL, specializes in all-inclusive hunting and adventure travel packages. With a commitment to responsible hunting and conservation, HUNTPAL offers unforgettable experiences to US hunters while preserving South Africa's wildlife and supporting local communities.

