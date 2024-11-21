Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,887 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AE, CDMO, ALTR on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE: AE)’s sale to an affiliate of Tres Energy LLC for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adams shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO)’s sale to funds managed by GHO Capital Partners LLP and Ampersand Capital Partners for $12.50 per share in cash. If you are an Avid shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR)’s sale to Siemens for $113.00 per share in cash. If you are an Altair shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AE, CDMO, ALTR on Behalf of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more