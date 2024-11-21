AscellaHealth Ranked Number 154 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 753% Revenue Growth to Advancing Innovative Solutions for Life Sciences, Healthcare Organizations, Payers and Patients





BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announced it ranked number 154 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. AscellaHealth grew 753% during this period.

AscellaHealth’s CEO, Dea Belazi, credits the revenue growth to the Company’s unwavering focus on advancing patient-centered care and its ongoing commitment to developing innovative, comprehensive solutions for the global life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Bill Oldham, chairman and president of AscellaHealth, says, “This recognition underscores our role as a trusted partner to global manufacturers who depend on our expertise to support the development and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals and novel cell and gene therapies for individuals with rare and chronic conditions. Our exceptional growth is driven by recent acquisitions, an expanded client portfolio and enhanced capabilities to serve international manufacturers and patients in over 70 countries across the EU, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas.”

Oldham adds, “As we continue to solidify our global market leadership, our team is unlocking new opportunities for market access and product commercialization. Looking ahead, we anticipate sustained market growth and the further deployment of our industry-leading patient support programs that enhance clinical outcomes while meeting the needs of patients, providers and payers alike.”

“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”

AscellaHealth previously ranked 231 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner in 2023, 238 in 2022 and 299 in 2021.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

