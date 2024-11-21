Dremio Ranked Number 268 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio today announced it ranked 268 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

Dremio’s chief executive officer, Sendur Sellakumar, credits the company’s commitment to data democratization and innovation in the open data lakehouse ecosystem with Dremio’s impressive growth. He said,

“We are honored to be recognized on the Deloitte Fast 500 list, a reflection of our mission to empower organizations with high-performance, cost-effective analytics on open formats. As the adoption of Apache Iceberg accelerates and businesses prioritize AI-ready data, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for Dremio’s platform, enabling modern, scalable data architectures while ensuring customers retain full control of their data.”

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Dremio

Dremio is the hybrid lakehouse for the business, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.Dremio.com.

