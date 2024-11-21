Shrink Sleeve Labels Market to Hit USD 21 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand in Food and Pharmaceutical Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The shrink-sleeve labels market is experiencing significant growth driven by evolving consumer preferences and advancements in technology. A key trend shaping the market is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, as businesses and consumers prioritize eco-friendly options. Shrink-sleeve labels, known for their adaptability and premium branding capabilities, are becoming essential for meeting environmental standards while enhancing product appeal. This shift underscores the market's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shrink sleeve labels market, valued at USD 14.7 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, reaching an estimated USD 21 billion by 2034. This reflects a steady CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, driven by innovations in the packaging industry across diverse sectors.

Shrink sleeve labels are increasingly favored for their superior tamper detection features and enhanced product security, offering safety-sealed messages or warning phrases that build consumer trust. These attributes have made shrink sleeve labels highly sought-after in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, where safety and authenticity are paramount.

Furthermore, custom-printed tamper-proof shrink sleeves provide a unique branding opportunity by seamlessly wrapping over existing product designs, elevating brand visibility and appeal. This adaptability, combined with their functionality, continues to drive their popularity.

Understanding the Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

The Shrink Sleeve Labels Market refers to the global industry that produces and distributes shrink sleeve labels, which are a type of labeling material used for packaging products. These labels are made from heat-sensitive plastic films that shrink and conform tightly to the shape of a container when heat is applied.

Market Value of Shrink Sleeve Labels by Country

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 5.90% China 5.10% Thailand 4.80% South Korea 3.80% Spain 3.10% United States 2.80%

"Shrink sleeve labels are revolutionizing packaging with their 360-degree branding and vibrant designs. The market is set to grow rapidly, driven by demand for sustainable and eye-catching solutions," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

Rising Demand for Customization and Branding: Shrink sleeve labels provide 360-degree surface coverage, allowing brands to showcase vibrant and detailed designs, enhancing product appeal and differentiation. Growth in the Beverage and Food Industry: The increasing demand for packaged beverages and food products drives the adoption of shrink sleeve labels due to their durability and ability to handle diverse container shapes. Increased Adoption of Sustainable Labeling Solutions: The industry is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable shrink sleeve materials to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Advancements in Printing Technology: Innovations in digital and flexographic printing enable high-quality, cost-effective production of shrink sleeve labels, boosting their popularity across industries. Rising Demand for Tamper-Evident Packaging: Shrink sleeve labels offer tamper-evident features, ensuring product safety and integrity, which is increasingly important in the pharmaceutical and food sectors.







Key Takeaways: Shrink Sleeve Label Market

Market Growth : The shrink sleeve label market grew from a valuation of USD 12.3 billion in 2019 to USD 13.9 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady CAGR of 3.1% during this period.

: The shrink sleeve label market grew from a valuation of USD 12.3 billion in 2019 to USD 13.9 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady CAGR of 3.1% during this period. Rising Trends : Increasing adoption of tamper-evident and custom-printed labels contributed significantly to market growth.

: Increasing adoption of tamper-evident and custom-printed labels contributed significantly to market growth. Technological Advancements : The China International Packaging Industry Exhibition 2023 highlighted advancements in shrink sleeve technology, focusing on recyclability improvements and reducing environmental impact.

: The China International Packaging Industry Exhibition 2023 highlighted advancements in shrink sleeve technology, focusing on recyclability improvements and reducing environmental impact. E-commerce Influence : Growth in the e-commerce sector has spurred demand for attractive packaging solutions, particularly in emerging markets like India, bolstering the shrink sleeve label segment.

: Growth in the e-commerce sector has spurred demand for attractive packaging solutions, particularly in emerging markets like India, bolstering the shrink sleeve label segment. Beverage Industry Demand: Beverage labeling plays a crucial role in branding and consumer engagement, driving innovation and adoption in the industry.



Regional Insights

The shrink sleeve labels market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market due to growing demand across various applications, fueled by expanding consumer markets and rapid industrialization.

Competition Outlook

Rotogravure printed shrink sleeve labeling is gaining popularity among manufacturers because it improves the economy, speed of production, and appearance of packed items. Second, there is a trend toward employing shrink-sleeve labels rather than pressure-sensitive labels and other forms of labels. These labels are adjustable and aid in the development of new products, making them extremely crucial for firms operating in a competitive climate.

High-shrink films designed for high-speed RFS labeling machines are one of the leading players' tactics for stimulating growth. This discovery enables producers to meet growing customer demand for appealing green packaging. As most businesses, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, adopt shrink-sleeve labels, this sector is likely to grow rapidly.

Leading Shrink Sleeve Labels Brands

Amcor Plc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co.

Multi-Color Corporation

Derksen Co.

OTK Group, A.S.

Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

Edwards Label, Inc.

Taurus Packaging

Century Label

USA Tape & Label

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

SATO Holdings Corporation

Industry Updates

In July 2024, CCL Label opened a new shrink sleeve label production facility in Tibi, Spain. The plant aimed to assist Spanish and multinational brands in meeting recycling targets and complying with upcoming European legislation related to packaging waste.

In April 2024, Nestlé introduced a recyclable shrink sleeve label featuring light-blocking print technology for its Nesquik ready-to-drink products. The initiative aimed to facilitate the recycling of 4,500 metric tons of PET annually while ensuring product quality remained intact.

In October 2024, Selenis and Magnomer announced a strategic partnership to develop recyclable PETG shrink sleeves using innovative coatings technology. This collaboration aimed to facilitate easy separation and capture of the sleeves within existing recycling systems to enhance sustainability.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Material:

The shrink sleeve labels market includes polythene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), oriented polystyrene (OPS), bi-axillary oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyethylene (PE), bioplastics, and co-polyester materials.

By Printing Technology:

The segment is classified into rotogravure, flexographic, offset, digital letterpress, and thermal printing technology.

By Packaging Type:

The market is segmented into full body, neck band, partial, and multipack sleeves.

By End Use:

The category includes food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, chemicals, home care and pet care, and other end-use consumer goods.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten, der im Jahr 2024 auf 14,7 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird, steht vor einem erheblichen Wachstum und erreicht bis 2034 schätzungsweise 21 Mrd. USD. Dies entspricht einer stetigen CAGR von 3,6 % im Prognosezeitraum, die auf Innovationen in der Verpackungsindustrie in verschiedenen Sektoren zurückzuführen ist.

Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten werden zunehmend aufgrund ihrer überlegenen Manipulationserkennungsfunktionen und ihrer verbesserten Produktsicherheit bevorzugt und bieten sicherheitsversiegelte Botschaften oder Warnhinweise, die das Vertrauen der Verbraucher stärken. Diese Eigenschaften haben Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten in der Lebensmittel- und Pharmabranche sehr gefragt gemacht, wo Sicherheit und Authentizität an erster Stelle stehen.

Darüber hinaus bieten individuell bedruckte, manipulationssichere Shrink Sleeves eine einzigartige Branding-Möglichkeit, indem sie sich nahtlos über bestehende Produktdesigns legen und so die Sichtbarkeit und Attraktivität der Marke erhöhen. Diese Anpassungsfähigkeit, kombiniert mit ihrer Funktionalität, treibt ihre Popularität weiter voran.

Den Markt für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten verstehen

Der Markt für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten bezieht sich auf die globale Industrie, die Schrumpfschlauchetiketten herstellt und vertreibt, bei denen es sich um eine Art Etikettenmaterial handelt, das zum Verpacken von Produkten verwendet wird. Diese Etiketten bestehen aus wärmeempfindlichen Kunststofffolien, die bei Hitzeeinwirkung schrumpfen und sich eng an die Form eines Behälters anpassen.

Marktwert von Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten nach Ländern

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 Indien 5.90 China 5.10 Thailand 4.80 Südkorea 3.80 Spanien 3.10 USA 2.80

"Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten revolutionieren Verpackungen mit ihrem 360-Grad-Branding und ihren lebendigen Designs. Der Markt wird schnell wachsen, angetrieben von der Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen und auffälligen Lösungen." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten

Steigende Nachfrage nach Anpassung und Branding: Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten bieten eine 360-Grad-Oberflächenabdeckung und ermöglichen es Marken, lebendige und detaillierte Designs zu präsentieren und so die Attraktivität und Differenzierung des Produkts zu verbessern. Wachstum in der Getränke- und Lebensmittelindustrie: Die steigende Nachfrage nach verpackten Getränken und Lebensmitteln treibt die Einführung von Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten aufgrund ihrer Langlebigkeit und Fähigkeit, verschiedene Behälterformen zu verarbeiten, voran. Zunehmende Akzeptanz nachhaltiger Etikettierungslösungen: Die Branche erlebt einen Wandel hin zu umweltfreundlichen und recycelbaren Shrink-Sleeve-Materialien, um strenge Umweltvorschriften und Verbraucherpräferenzen zu erfüllen. Fortschritte in der Drucktechnologie: Innovationen im Digital- und Flexodruck ermöglichen eine qualitativ hochwertige und kostengünstige Produktion von Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten und steigern deren Beliebtheit in allen Branchen. Steigende Nachfrage nach manipulationssicheren Verpackungen: Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten bieten manipulationssichere Eigenschaften, die die Produktsicherheit und -integrität gewährleisten, was in der Pharma- und Lebensmittelbranche immer wichtiger wird.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten

Marktwachstum : Der Markt für Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten wuchs von einer Bewertung von 12,3 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2019 auf 13,9 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023, was einer stetigen CAGR von 3,1 % in diesem Zeitraum entspricht.

: Der Markt für Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten wuchs von einer Bewertung von 12,3 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2019 auf 13,9 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023, was einer stetigen CAGR von 3,1 % in diesem Zeitraum entspricht. Steigende Trends : Die zunehmende Einführung von manipulationssicheren und individuell bedruckten Etiketten trug erheblich zum Marktwachstum bei.

: Die zunehmende Einführung von manipulationssicheren und individuell bedruckten Etiketten trug erheblich zum Marktwachstum bei. Technologische Fortschritte : Die China International Packaging Industry Exhibition 2023 hob Fortschritte in der Shrink-Sleeve-Technologie hervor, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Verbesserung der Recyclingfähigkeit und der Reduzierung der Umweltbelastung lag.

: Die China International Packaging Industry Exhibition 2023 hob Fortschritte in der Shrink-Sleeve-Technologie hervor, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Verbesserung der Recyclingfähigkeit und der Reduzierung der Umweltbelastung lag. E-Commerce-Einfluss: Das Wachstum im E-Commerce-Sektor hat die Nachfrage nach attraktiven Verpackungslösungen angekurbelt, insbesondere in Schwellenländern wie Indien, was das Segment der Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten stärkt.

hat die Nachfrage nach attraktiven Verpackungslösungen angekurbelt, insbesondere in Schwellenländern wie Indien, was das Segment der Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten stärkt. Nachfrage in der Getränkeindustrie: Die Getränkeetikettierung spielt eine entscheidende Rolle für das Branding und die Kundenbindung und treibt Innovationen und Akzeptanz in der Branche voran.



Regionale Einblicke

Der Markt für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten ist in fünf Hauptregionen unterteilt: Nordamerika, Europa, Asien-Pazifik, Lateinamerika sowie Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA). Es wird erwartet, dass der asiatisch-pazifische Raum den Markt dominieren wird, da die Nachfrage nach verschiedenen Anwendungen wächst, die durch expandierende Verbrauchermärkte und eine schnelle Industrialisierung angeheizt wird.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die im Tiefdruck bedruckte Shrink-Sleeve-Etikettierung wird bei Herstellern immer beliebter, da sie die Wirtschaftlichkeit, die Produktionsgeschwindigkeit und das Erscheinungsbild der verpackten Artikel verbessert. Zweitens gibt es einen Trend zur Verwendung von Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten anstelle von Haftetiketten und anderen Formen von Etiketten. Diese Labels sind anpassbar und helfen bei der Entwicklung neuer Produkte, was sie für Unternehmen, die in einem wettbewerbsintensiven Umfeld tätig sind, äußerst wichtig macht.

Hochschrumpffolien, die für Hochgeschwindigkeits-RFS-Etikettiermaschinen entwickelt wurden, sind eine der Taktiken der führenden Akteure, um das Wachstum zu stimulieren. Diese Entdeckung ermöglicht es den Herstellern, die wachsende Kundennachfrage nach ansprechenden grünen Verpackungen zu erfüllen. Da die meisten Unternehmen, darunter Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika und Körperpflege, Schrumpfschlauchetiketten einführen, wird dieser Sektor wahrscheinlich schnell wachsen.

Führende Marken für Shrink-Sleeve-Etiketten

Amcor Plc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co.

Mehrfarbige Gesellschaft

Derksen Co.

OTK Group, A.S.

Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

Edwards Label, Inc.

Taurus Verpackungen

Jahrhundert-Etikett

USA Klebeband & Etikett

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

SATO Holdings Corporation

Branchen-Updates

Im Juli 2024 eröffnete CCL Label eine neue Produktionsstätte für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten in Tibi, Spanien. Ziel der Anlage ist es, spanische und multinationale Marken dabei zu unterstützen, Recyclingziele zu erreichen und die bevorstehende europäische Gesetzgebung in Bezug auf Verpackungsabfälle einzuhalten.

Im April 2024 führte Nestlé ein recycelbares Shrink-Sleeve-Etikett mit Light-Blocking-Drucktechnologie für seine trinkfertigen Produkte von Nesquik ein. Ziel der Initiative war es, das Recycling von jährlich 4.500 Tonnen PET zu erleichtern und gleichzeitig die Produktqualität zu gewährleisten.

Im Oktober 2024 kündigten Selenis und Magnomer eine strategische Partnerschaft an, um recycelbare PETG-Shrink-Sleeves mit innovativer Beschichtungstechnologie zu entwickeln. Diese Zusammenarbeit zielte darauf ab, die einfache Trennung und Erfassung der Sleeves in bestehenden Recyclingsystemen zu erleichtern und so die Nachhaltigkeit zu verbessern.



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Material:

Der Markt für Schrumpfschlauchetiketten umfasst Polyethylenterephthalatglykol (PETG), Polyvinylchlorid (PVC), orientiertes Polystyrol (OPS), biaxial orientiertes Polypropylen (BOPP), Polyethylen (PE), Biokunststoffe und Co-Polyestermaterialien.

Stahl wird weiter in Edelstahl, Kohlenstoffstahl oder Baustahl und Weißblech eingeteilt.

Nach Drucktechnologie:

Das Segment gliedert sich in Tiefdruck-, Flexo-, Offset-, Digitalbuchdruck- und Thermodrucktechnologien.

Nach Verpackungstyp:

Der Markt ist in Ganzkörper-, Nackenband-, Teil- und Multipack-Ärmel unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Kategorie umfasst Lebensmittel, Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Kosmetika und Körperpflege, Chemikalien, Haushalts- und Haustierpflege sowie andere Endverbraucher-Konsumgüter.

Nach Region:

Es werden Informationen über die führenden Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas gegeben.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

