Schoenherr Roofing Unveils the 2024 Ultimate Guide to Owens Corning Duration Shingles, Empowering Homeowners with Expert Roofing Insights

Schoenherr Roofing, Michigan’s trusted name in quality roofing solutions for nearly 30 years, has released its latest resource for homeowners: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Owens Corning Duration Shingles: 2024 Edition. This newly updated guide provides a comprehensive look at the renowned Owens Corning Duration Shingles, equipping homeowners with essential knowledge to make informed decisions about their roofing investments.

As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor with over 500 five-star reviews across 3 Michigan Locations, Schoenherr Roofing has created this guide to demystify the process of selecting the right shingles by covering vital details about durability, aesthetics, and warranty benefits. In an era where homeowners seek products that go beyond simple protection, this guide delves into how Owens Corning Duration Shingles deliver on quality, resilience, and curb appeal.

“Homeowners today don’t just want a roof over their heads; they want a roofing solution that’s both reliable and aesthetically pleasing, adding long-term value to their homes,” said Ross Schoenherr, owner of Schoenherr Roofing. “This guide unpacks everything from performance metrics to color selection, helping our clients make choices that protect and enhance their homes for years to come.”

Key Highlights from the Guide:

Wind and Weather Performance: Detailed insights into how Duration Shingles withstand Michigan’s diverse climate, offering protection against high winds, heavy rain, and extreme temperature variations.

Detailed insights into how Duration Shingles withstand Michigan’s diverse climate, offering protection against high winds, heavy rain, and extreme temperature variations. SureNail® Technology: Explanation of the proprietary SureNail® Technology, known for enhancing installation precision and shingle durability, setting Duration Shingles apart from standard options.

Explanation of the proprietary SureNail® Technology, known for enhancing installation precision and shingle durability, setting Duration Shingles apart from standard options. Warranty Coverage: A breakdown of warranty plans available, designed to provide peace of mind and long-term security for homeowners.

A breakdown of warranty plans available, designed to provide peace of mind and long-term security for homeowners. Color Options and Aesthetic Appeal: Expert guidance on the latest color trends and how to choose the right style to complement a home’s exterior.

This resource underscores Schoenherr Roofing’s commitment to transparency and client education, values that have helped the company earn an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and establish a reputation for top-quality roofing service.

Get In Touch

Homeowners interested in learning more about Owens Corning Duration Shingles and determining if they are the right fit for their needs can read the full guide on Schoenherr Roofing’s blog. For personalized recommendations, Schoenherr Roofing also offers TruView inspections and estimates to help Southeast Michigan homeowners find tailored roofing solutions that meet their specific requirements and provide a detailed scope and accurate price down to the penny.

About Schoenherr Roofing



Schoenherr Roofing, founded by Ross Schoenherr, has served Michigan homeowners since 1995, setting a standard for excellence in the roofing industry. As a fully licensed and insured Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and Atlas Diamond-status holder, Schoenherr Roofing specializes in roofing, siding, gutters, and insulation. The company’s dedication to transparency, client education, and exceptional service has earned it over 500 five-star online reviews and an A+ rating from the BBB. Schoenherr Roofing is committed to delivering a 5-Star Experience Guarantee, assuring homeowners the highest quality experience from start to finish.

For more information and to access the full guide, please visit: https://www.schoenherrroofing.com/blog/the-ultimate-beginners-guide-to-owens-corning-duration-shingles-2024-edition/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/schoenherr-roofing-unveils-the-2024-ultimate-guide-to-owens-corning-duration-shingles-empowering-homeowners-with-expert-roofing-insights/

