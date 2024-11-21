“Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!” Is a Winner in the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

Author Steven Joseph Author Steven Joseph Author Steven Joseph

Author Steven Joseph and fellow winners celebrated impactful achievements at the Anthem Winners Cocktail Reception at The Virgin Hotel, NYC.

I am truly honored to receive this award and to stand among such talented and inspiring individuals. It’s a privilege to have my work recognized in this way.” — Steven Joseph

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!” by Steven Joseph and illustrated by Andy Case has been named a winner in the Sustainability, Environment & Climate category for a Book, Story, or Feature in The 4th Annual Anthem Awards. Steven Joseph was recognized at the annual Anthem Winners Cocktail Reception where he celebrated with other outstanding recipients. The book takes home the Bronze Trophy in the Book, Story or Feature category.Steven Joseph says, “I am truly honored to receive this award and to stand among such talented and inspiring individuals. It’s a privilege to have my work recognized in this way.”The winners’ cocktail reception proved once again to be a must-attend event in New York City. The evening highlighted inspiring Call to Action speeches from the winners, showcasing their impactful work and dedication. Amid the vibrant atmosphere, guests celebrated the meaningful achievements of those making a difference, making it a night to remember.The 4th Annual Anthem Awards received over 2,300 entries from 34 countries, underscoring the global push to amplify voices driving meaningful change. By honoring creators like Steven Joseph and Andy Case, the awards spotlight impactful work that motivates communities to take action. A portion of the program’s revenue also supports the Anthem Fund, a grant initiative for purpose-driven projects.Anthem Winners are evaluated by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom’s of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others.“Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!” is part Steven Joseph's beloved children’s series “Snoodles in Space”. The books blend humor and adventure with messages about sustainability. These imaginative tales engages young readers while emphasizing the importance of protecting the environment through the fun-filled escapades of the Snoodles characters.About Steven JosephSteven Joseph is a first-generation American, the son of a Holocaust survivor, a masterful attorney, seasoned negotiator, engaging speaker, award-winning author, and a long-distance runner who has completed 59 marathons, including five Boston and 20 New York City Marathons. Steven’s books include Children books “The Last Surviving Dinosaur: The TyrantoCrankaTsurisand the "Snoodles" series, which includes “Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles” and “Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle.” His latest book, “Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!” delivers more of his signature wit and wisdom as he continues to explore and celebrate the cranky corners of life. Steven’s humorous cranky guide help your self books include “A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness” and “Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles.” For more information, visit Steven Joseph’s website About The Anthem AwardsLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose- and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards set a new standard for impactful work that inspires communities to take action. The awards recognize work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, and Sustainable Brands. Anthem Awards founding partners include the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, and others. For more information, visit Anthem Awards

