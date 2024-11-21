Kuehn Law Encourages AVAV, AE, CDMO, and ALTR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

AeroVironment Inc. has agreed to merge with BlueHalo LLC Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AeroVironment plans to issue approximately 18.5 million shares of its common stock to BlueHalo. Once the transaction is finalized, AeroVironment shareholders are expected to hold roughly 60.5% ownership of the combined entity.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has agreed to a merger with an affiliate of Tres Energy LLC for $38.00 per share in cash.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by GHO Capital Partners LLP and Ampersand Capital Partners for $12.50 per share in cash.

Altair Engineering Inc. is set to merge with Siemens for $113.00 per share in cash.

