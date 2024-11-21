Travl.App Integrates Visa and Dwolla Technologies to Revolutionize Digital Savings and Travel Planning

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Travl.App, is currently integrating Visa’s Open Banking solution and Dwolla’s Digital Wallet technology to enhance its innovative platform for goal-based savings and personalized travel planning. These integrations, currently in the testing phase, signify a major step forward in redefining how users plan, save for, and experience their travel journeys.

Travl.App’s integration of Visa’s Pay by Bank solution leverages open banking technology to provide seamless and secure payment capabilities. This feature aims to make transactions simpler and more direct for users, enabling them to manage their travel expenses efficiently. Additionally, Dwolla’s Digital Wallet technology will power goal-based savings, allowing users to create and manage funds dedicated to their future travel experiences.

“By incorporating Visa’s Open Banking and Dwolla’s Digital Wallet, Travl.App is transforming travel planning into a fully integrated financial and experiential journey,” said Ike Pyun, Senior Vice President of Travl.App. “We’re excited to offer our users cutting-edge tools that not only make travel more accessible but also provide tailored solutions for their unique needs—from saving for a dream trip to using our AI Travel Assistant to personalize and manage every aspect of their itinerary.”

Enhancing Accessibility for Millennials and Luxury Travelers

The integration is designed to address the needs of two key demographics: millennials who often cite affordability as a barrier to travel and luxury travelers seeking personalized experiences. With Travl.App, users will have access to tools that help them save for trips over time while enjoying a fully customized travel experience. Features include personalized seat selection, curated dining and nightlife recommendations, and AI-powered suggestions for activities between major itinerary events.

Pioneering the Future of Travel Technology

Travl.App’s integrations are part of AI Unlimited Group’s broader strategy to leverage AI and advanced financial technology to create impactful, user-focused applications. Currently in testing, these new capabilities will position Travl.App as a leader in combining travel planning with financial innovation, and AI Travel Assistant, empowering users to plan trips, manage budgets, and achieve their travel goals with unprecedented ease.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an AI-driven technology incubator dedicated to creating seamless, high-impact experiences for individuals and businesses. With a focus on financial services, investment, and travel, AI Unlimited Group leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced cloud infrastructure to provide users with personalized, actionable insights. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

