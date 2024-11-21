SOLOWIN Signs Strategic Partnership with Zodia Custody to Facilitate Hong Kong’s Digital Asset Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing high-net-worth and institutional investors with solutions across traditional and virtual assets, today announced its strategic partnership with Zodia Custody, a leading institution-first digital asset custodian backed by Standard Chartered, which has been selected by NASDAQ as a new core custodian for its suite of crypto indexes, to strengthen Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem. This partnership aims to offer secure, bank-grade and compliant custody services in Hong Kong for SOLOWIN’s clients.

Zodia Custody will be one of several custody providers available to Solowin's diverse client base, enhancing the range of options offered with its additional layers of security, control and bank-grade compliance for their digital asset holdings. In addition, SOLOWIN and Zodia Custody will jointly explore opportunities to combine their expansive resources and global regulatory licensing framework (existing and future) to maximize synergies and capitalize on growing investor demand in the region. All offerings will be subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Mr. Marco Lim, Web3 Partner of SOLOWIN, commented, “Partnering with Zodia Custody allows us to enhance our service offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients while at the same time strengthening Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem with a fully segregated wallet. Zodia Custody provides SOLOWIN with solutions including wallet management, protection and bank-grade compliance, which enables our investors around the globe to realize the full potential of the digital asset future-simply, safely, and without compromise.”

Richard Clark, Chief Revenue Officer of Zodia Custody, added “SOLOWIN has built a prominent position in Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem with its extensive expertise in financial product development and a deep understanding of the local market; we both share a deep commitment to innovation and strict regulatory compliance, making them an ideal partner. We look forward to working closely together to strengthen Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem.”

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited ("Solomon JFZ"), is one of Hong Kong's first batch regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first all in one app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services.

For more information, please visit the Company's corporate website at https://solowin.io or investor relations website at https://ir.solowin.io .

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is the leading institution-first digital asset custodian by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings and National Australia Bank. It enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital asset future – simply, safely, and without compromise. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.

Zodia Custody implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a crypto asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended. Zodia Custody ( Singapore) Pte Ltd has been granted an exemption from holding a license under the Payment Services Act 2019 ("PS Act") by the MAS for a specified period. Zodia Custody (Singapore) Pte Ltd is not licensed under the Payment Services (PS) Act but is permitted to provide payment services under the expanded scope of the PS Act introduced by the Payment Services (Amendment) Act 2021 provided it continues to meet the conditions of the temporary exemption. Zodia Custody (Hong Kong) is registered with the Registry for Trust and Company Service Provider under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), Cap. 615 in respect of its custodial activities in digital assets.

