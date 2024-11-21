Kloeckner Metals Announces Launch of an Advanced Laser Blanking Line at Queretaro Facility

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloeckner Metals is excited to announce the installation of a state-of-the-art Schuler coil-fed Laser Blanking Line beginning late 2025, with production starting in mid-2026 and located in our 93,700 sq ft. addition to the Queretaro, Mexico facility. This cutting-edge technology solidifies Kloeckner’s position in configured metal blanking solutions, bringing greater flexibility, efficiency, and cost savings to our customers.

Kloeckner has partnered with BWD Technologies LLC (BWD), an industry leader in laser blanking solutions to complete the line. With BWD’s deep technical expertise, extensive intellectual property, and experienced team, Kloeckner is well-positioned to maintain its commitment to delivering superior quality and performance.

Key features and benefits of the new laser blanking line include:

Eliminates the need for costly die-building, trials, tool maintenance, and die storage space. Faster Lead Times: Engineering changes can be made in real time, allowing for earlier trials and faster production cycles. Months of die design, building and trials are eliminated. Once the metal is available the blanking process starts with exacting tolerance and uninterrupted production.

Continually optimized nesting of parts minimizes material waste, resulting in cost savings for our customers. Extraordinary Processing Capability: Handles both exposed and unexposed aluminum and steel blanks in any shape configuration. Processing aluminum and mild steel through Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS), with thicknesses ranging from 0.02" to 0.10" and widths up to 74" and up to 175" length. Capable of producing over 6 million blanks annually, depending on blank parameters.





In addition to its strategic partnership with BWD, Kloeckner has immediate access to BWD’s state-of-the-art high-speed coil-fed laser blanking capacity in Dearborn, Michigan, and can seamlessly process both aluminum and steel blanks on this advanced laser line to meet evolving customer demands across Kloeckner’s network of 55 facilities in both the U.S. and Mexico.

About Kloeckner Metals

Kloeckner Metals Corporation, a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co, is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, and stands as one of North America’s largest processors of steel and metal products. With more than 55 facilities across the United States and Mexico and a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees, Kloeckner generated USD 4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Dedicated to advancing fabrication and processing technologies, Kloeckner is actively contributing to the development of North America through innovative supply chain solutions. In addition to steel, Kloeckner provides access to electrical steel, aluminum, and stainless steel, serving key markets such as automotive and industrial sectors across the continent.

www.kloecknermetals.com

About BWD Technologies LLC

BWD Technologies LLC (BWD) is leading the future of metal blanking, delivering exceptional quality and innovative, precision-driven die-free solutions that empower our partners and customers to achieve greater efficiency, design flexibility, and sustainability. As a trusted partner to OEMs, metal producers, and fabricators, BWD is transforming the supply chain with advanced laser technology, coil-fed metals, forward-thinking engineering and value-added services. By setting a new standard for the industry, BWD streamlines production, reduces waste, and improves product quality, driving the future of manufacturing with unmatched precision and performance.

www.bwdtechnology.com

Steven Nghe Head of Marketing & Communications steven.nghe@kloeckner.com

