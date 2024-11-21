The Rise of AI in Finance Market: A $190.33 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - Google (US), Microsoft (US), Zoho (India), IBM (US)| MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in Finance Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period, from USD 38.36 billion in 2024 to USD 190.33 billion by 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. AI-powered advanced algorithms improve risk identification and mitigation, promoting safer financial practices within the finance market, which is a major factor driving the growth of global AI in Finance market. Moreover, AI systems enhance financial decision-making by analyzing data for better risk assessment and customer service through product types such as chatbot and virtual assistants, ERP and financial systems and algorithmic trading platforms.

AI in Finance Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

AI algorithms improve real-time risk identification and mitigation in the financial sector.

Processes large volumes of structured and unstructured data to detect fraud, market changes, and trends.

Enhances accuracy and efficiency in risk management, facilitating well-informed decision-making.

Supports safer financial practices and bolsters operational resilience.

Restraints:

AI models trained on historical data may perpetuate biases, impacting credit scoring and loan approvals.

Discriminatory outcomes may arise, especially affecting marginalized groups.

Lack of clarity can reduce trust and complicate regulatory compliance.

Opportunities:

Customers increasingly seek specialized, tailored financial products and services.

Allows financial institutions to proactively offer flexible investment plans and personalized solutions.

Personalization fosters long-term relationships by enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

List of Key Companies in AI in Finance Market:

FIS (US)

Fiserv (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Zoho (India)

IBM (US)

Socure (US)

Workiva (US)

Plaid (US)

SAS (US)

AI in finance tools offer a range of powerful features designed to enhance and streamline financial management and decision-making. These tools utilize advanced algorithms to automate processes like data analysis, risk assessment, and customer engagement, significantly reducing the time and effort required by finance teams. With capabilities such as predictive analytics, automated reporting, and intelligent decision support systems, these AI tools help financial institutions maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. According to leading vendors, AI in finance refers to artificial intelligence tools and services designed to help users save time, improve efficiency, and differentiate themselves in the financial sector. Utilizing AI for financial management can help organizations reduce operational costs and enhance client interactions. AI can automate routine tasks like data entry and report generation, allowing finance teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

The Chatbots and Virtual Assistants segment holds the highest market share in the AI in finance market due to their ability to enhance customer engagement, streamline service delivery, and provide 24/7 support. They automate routine inquiries, reduce operational costs, and improve user experiences, making them invaluable for financial institutions.

In end user as business function, the government and public sector hold the highest market share in the AI in finance market due to their vast financial management needs and regulatory requirements. AI solutions enhance efficiency in budgeting, forecasting, and compliance, enabling these entities to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Key players in the AI in Finance market are include FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Zoho (India), IBM (US), Socure (US), Workiva (US) etc. These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also a strong geographic presence in the AI in finance market. They can focus on developing innovative financial technologies and offerings due to the emergence of new end-user areas within the financial sector. These companies offer various product types and operate globally. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified service portfolios to increase market share. These organizations focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach in the finance domain.

