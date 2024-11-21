Everest.com’s Holiday Gift Guide: Top 10 Outdoor-Inspired Picks

The Woodlands, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Woodlands, Texas – November 21, 2024 – Finding the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge, but for the adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who appreciate cozy, stylish clothing, Everest.com’s selection has it covered. Here’s a summary of the ten must-have products for every holiday gift list this year; check out the full list at Everest.com.

1. Yeti No Regrets Everest Hoodie



Embrace your inner adventurer with the Everest Yeti 'No Regrets' Hoodie. This bold design showcases the fearless Everett the yeti sporting a headband that proudly declares “No Regrets,” a reminder to live life on your own terms. Crafted for comfort and durability, this classic unisex hoodie features a soft 100 percent cotton exterior, while the ring-spun cotton and polyester blend adds lasting strength and flexibility.

2. Everest Collegiate Sweatshirt



Elevate your wardrobe with our unisex premium sweatshirt, meticulously crafted to embody comfort, style, and individuality. Whether braving the chill on campus or expressing your unique flair, this sweatshirt is the perfect canvas for self-expression.

Designed with a classic crew neck and a flattering unisex fit, our sweatshirt is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. The soft 100 percent cotton exterior ensures a cozy feel, making it a go-to choice for any season. The Everest Collegiate Sweatshirt is not just an article of clothing; it's a statement of personal style.

3. Everest Mountain Logo Forest Edition Hoodie



Introducing the Everest Mountain Logo Hoodie - Forest Edition – where style meets nature in a harmonious blend of comfort and adventure. This classic unisex hoodie is not just a piece of apparel; it's a canvas for your love of the great outdoors. Featuring the iconic Everest logo with a tranquil forest scene nestled within the mountain silhouette, this hoodie is a symbol of your connection with nature and the spirit of exploration.

4. Everest National Park Patch Hat



Introducing the Everest 'National Park' Patch Hat—a perfect blend of style, adventure, and nature appreciation. This hat is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and casual explorers alike, featuring a high-quality embroidered patch showcasing a scenic depiction of Everest, the world’s highest peak, set within a national park backdrop.

5. Everest Round Topographic Patch Hat



The Everest Topographic Patch Hat is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and explorers. Featuring a stylish topographic patch design, this hat captures the rugged beauty of nature’s landscapes.

6. Everest Beanie



Stay warm and stylish with the Everest Logo Cuffed Beanie, designed to keep you cozy while repping the iconic Everest logo front and center. This snug, form-fitting beanie is made from 100 percent Turbo acrylic fabric, offering both comfort and durability. Its versatile unisex style makes it a perfect addition to anyone’s cold-weather wardrobe.

7. Vintage Safety Match Everest T-Shirt



Introducing the Everest Safety Match T-Shirt, a captivating blend of vintage charm and modern comfort. This unisex staple tee boasts a soft and lightweight feel, with just the right amount of stretch to ensure a comfortable and flattering fit for all. Inspired by the nostalgia of vintage safety match boxes, the design features a majestic elk, evoking a sense of rugged wilderness and untamed beauty.

8. Let’s Avoid People Together 4” vinyl Decal



Discover the perfect blend of humor and relatability with our premium 4" 'Let's Avoid People Together' decal. Ideal for laptops, water bottles, notebooks, tackle boxes and more, it's a versatile accessory that sparks conversations and resonates with those who love the outdoors.

9. Everest Mountainscape Logo Hoodie



Introducing the Everest Hoodie – an epitome of comfort and style. This classic unisex hoodie boasts a striking design featuring the iconic Everest logo enveloped by a mesmerizing mountain scape. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this hoodie is not just an article of clothing; it's an embodiment of adventure and resilience.

10. Everest Buck Fever, No Cure Hoodie



Introducing the Buck Fever, No Cure Yeti Hoodie – the perfect blend of myth and wilderness. This unique hoodie features a striking design of a legendary yeti with majestic deer antlers, combining the mystery of the mountains with the spirit of the hunt. The intricate artwork captures the essence of adventure and the thrill of tracking elusive prey in the wild.

Bonus: check out these five awesome gift ideas from various sellers in the Everest marketplace.

1. BLUETTI AC180P Solar Portable Power Station | 1,800W 1,440Wh



The BLUETTI AC180P Solar Portable Power Station is your ultimate solution for reliable, eco-friendly power on the go. With a robust 1,800W output and a substantial 1,440Wh capacity, this power station is perfect for camping trips, outdoor adventures, or emergency backup at home. Stay powered up and connected with the BLUETTI AC180P Solar Portable Power Station.

2. Grill your Ass off Grill Your Ass Off M26 Lemon Pepper Seasoning



Introducing our Grill Your Ass off M26 Lemon Pepper Seasoning – a culinary marvel inspired by the legendary M26 hand grenade, fondly known as the "Lemon Grenade." Embark on a culinary journey and amplify your dishes with this explosive taste sensation, perfect for enhancing chicken, seafood, vegetables, and more. It's not just a seasoning; it's a flavor detonation that will have your taste buds on high alert.

3. DSG Bexley 3.0 Shirt



DSG’s Bexley 3.0 is made of a lightweight breathable ripstop material that is water repellent in light rain. This shirt is specifically for warmer climates and is excellent at keeping you as cool as possible in warm temperatures while still being completely covered.

4. FORLOH Unisex Hoodie



This premium quality unisex hoodie is warm, durable, and comfortable. Like all FORLOH apparel, it's made by an experienced American seamstress with the quality, love and attention that you expect from products Made in America. Built to last and backed by our lifetime guarantee, this pullover hoodie features 8.2oz luxurious soft polyester and cotton blend, matching rib waistband and cuffs, an unlined hood, and white contrasting drawstring.

5. Simtek StealthALERT



Simtek StealthALERT is the ultimate safe monitor and security sensor. Safeguard your valuables with unparalleled performance and reliability. With a built-in cellular modem and a year-long battery life, you can monitor your firearms safe, storage, luggage, RV, and more from anywhere in the world. Get peace of mind today.

Whether you're shopping for an avid outdoorsman, a trendsetting nature lover, or someone who values comfort and style, Everest.com has it all. These top picks make ideal holiday gifts, capturing the essence of warmth, style, and adventure. Make this season unforgettable with thoughtful gifts that inspire the spirit of exploration. Find more gifts at Everest.com.

About Everest

Everest THRIVES in nature. They connect outdoor enthusiasts to outdoor sellers to spark the next adventure. Their platform is focused on amplifying the experiences of both customers and brands in the outdoor industry. They promote exploration, participation, and education to their customers. And they help brands of all shapes and sizes build relationships and trust with the outdoor community. Together, they're building the outdoor marketplace dedicated to helping everyone climb their Everest. Learn more and become a member at Everest.Com

