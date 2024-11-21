Introducing Hyer Kind: FLUENT’s New Cannabis Concentrates Line, Exclusively Available in Florida

Premium Cured Badder, Crumble, and Cured Resin Cartridges Launch for Medical Marijuana Patients to Enhance Wellness and Meet Surging Demand

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is proud to announce the launch of Hyer Kind, a cosmic voyage into the world of premium cannabis concentrates. Now exclusively available at all FLUENT dispensaries across Florida, Hyer Kind brings expertly crafted cured badder, crumble and cured resin cartridges tailored to enhance daily wellness routines and meet the growing demand for concentrates among medical marijuana patients in the Sunshine State.

"As FLUENT’s first brand dedicated exclusively to concentrates, Hyer Kind marks a key milestone for us,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of Cansortium. “We are so proud to be associated with a quality brand like Hyer Kind and know consumers in Florida will be happy that this offering is now available in our stores. From the whole flower selection to the extraction methods, we’re on a mission to set a new standard for concentrates by prioritizing flavor, quality, innovation and accessibility. It’s our responsibility to meet patients where they are by expanding our offerings and providing diverse price points to ensure everyone has access to the products that suit their needs.”

Each Hyer Kind product is crafted to deliver unmatched, full-spectrum flavor derived directly from premium cannabis plants. The process begins with whole flower selection and extends to cutting-edge hydrocarbon and solventless extraction techniques, ensuring the highest level of quality. Utilizing state-of-the-art methods, such as live ice-water extraction, Hyer Kind guarantees a pure and potent experience for patients.

With plans to expand Hyer Kind into additional markets, including New York, its cured badder and cured resin cartridges (0.5g) are currently available exclusively to Florida patients for $50, with crumble priced at $45. FLUENT also plans to expand the brand’s portfolio with additional concentrate options.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com .

