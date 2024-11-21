NV5 Awarded $14 Million in Southern California Municipal Infrastructure Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $14 million in recent multi-year infrastructure consulting contracts to support several municipalities across Southern California.

NV5 was selected by a large Southern California county to deliver comprehensive not-at-risk construction management services to oversee transportation infrastructure improvements. The five-year contract will focus on transportation capital improvement and maintenance projects to increase traffic capacity and safety through construction management, quality assurance and control, and plan review services.

Two Los Angeles County municipalities also selected NV5 for engineering, water resources, and not-at-risk construction management services. These agreements will oversee effective project execution, address the region’s unique infrastructure needs, support sustainable water management practices, and enhance long-term development.

“Design and maintenance of critical infrastructure to withstand future capacity and environmental requirements is essential for supporting the growth of resilient communities,” said Alex Hockman, PE, CEO of Infrastructure at NV5. “These contracts demonstrate NV5’s leadership position in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands placed on municipal infrastructure.”

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

