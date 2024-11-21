Advocus Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments of Lynne Crotty, Kelly Davis, and Kelli A. Fogarty

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus recently announced three strategic additions to its executive team: Lynne Crotty as Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer; Kelly Davis as Senior Vice President – National Operations; and Kelli A. Fogarty as Senior Vice President – Counsel to the President. The hires bring specialized expertise in legal advocacy, operational growth, and industry efficiency to Advocus’ ongoing work in title insurance underwriting and attorney advocacy.

Lynne Crotty, a veteran of over 25 years in the title insurance industry, brings extensive experience in national title operations to her role at Advocus. She has held leadership roles overseeing title production and national operations and has a background of facilitating national growth initiatives for title agencies and underwriters. Crotty’s perspective emphasizes the importance of each transaction. She noted, “Each transaction represents a part of someone’s story. Our job is to make sure it’s a positive one.” As Chief Operating Officer, Crotty will focus on national expansion and operational alignment to strengthen Advocus’ service offering.

Kelly Davis, appointed as Senior Vice President – National Operations, has a 24-year background in title insurance and most recently served as Director of Production Solutions at Advocus, where she led efforts to streamline processes and improve operational efficiency. “Advocus offers a platform where I can bring my operational leadership skills to a new level and contribute to meaningful growth,” Davis commented.

Kelli Fogarty, an established real estate attorney and title agent, joins Advocus after two decades of dedicated work advocating for access to legal counsel in real estate transactions. As founder and president of the Chicagoland Association of Real Estate Attorneys (AREA), Fogarty has long been committed to supporting the legal needs of consumers and real estate attorneys alike. “This role allows me to continue my work ensuring that real estate attorneys have the support and visibility they need to protect consumer interests,” Fogarty said.

“Lynne, Kelly, and Kelli each bring expertise and commitment that align with our mission,” said Peter Birnbaum, President and CEO of Advocus. “Their collective experience will be invaluable as we continue to support real estate attorneys and the consumers they serve.”

About Advocus

Advocus National Title Insurance Company (formerly Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund, Inc. or ATG) and Advocus University provide real estate and related services for attorney agents and their clients. Founded in 1964. Contact us to learn more, or call 800.252.0402.

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.