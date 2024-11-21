Redhook Brewery and Montlake Futures Team Up to Launch Montlake Gameday Gold Lager, a New Craft Beer in Support of University of Washington Athletes

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redhook Ale Brewery (“Redhook”), Seattle’s pioneering craft brewery and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), officially presents their new partnership with the Montlake Futures NIL Collective, supporting student-athletes at the University of Washington (UW). Together, they launched Montlake Gameday Gold Lager, the Official Beer of the Montlake Futures NIL Collective. This unique lager stands out as the only beer dedicated to supporting UW student athletes.

Montlake Gameday Gold Lager debuted at Husky Stadium during home games and is available at Redhook Brewlab and Seattle-area grocery stores. This strategic partnership aims to empower UW student-athletes and strengthen UW Athletics while offering fans a new, delicious lager.





"We are pleased to have two of our official partners, Redhook and Montlake Futures, collaborate on a product that benefits our student-athletes and resonates with fans," said UW Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "This partnership supports our student-athletes' NIL activities, starting right in our own backyard and The Greatest Setting in college football."

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer at Tilray Beverages, said, “We’re excited to introduce Montlake Gameday Gold as the ultimate beer for UW fans. This collaboration with Montlake Futures allows us to give back to the community and support student-athletes in a way only Redhook can—with a refreshing, quality beer.”

Montlake Gameday Gold Lager is a bright, light, and balanced lager with a 5% ABV, designed as the perfect choice for tailgates and game days throughout the season. With its vibrant purple and gold packaging, this refreshing brew will be instantly recognizable to fans of UW Athletics. Montlake Gameday Gold Lager is set to become a fan favorite, seamlessly blending into the game day traditions of Husky fans.

For more information on Montlake Gameday Gold, visit redhook.com or follow Redhook on Instagram @redhook for the latest updates.

21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. Redhook Ale Brewery, Seattle, WA.

About Redhook Ale Brewery

Beer that captures the spirit of Pacific Northwest innovation and community. At Redhook, we're driven by the belief that every beer drinker deserves something extraordinary. Founded in 1981 by Paul Shipman and Gordon Bowker, our brewery emerged from humble beginnings in a renovated transmission shop in Ballard, Seattle, using second-hand equipment and sheer determination.

Fast forward four decades, and the beer scene, much like our vibrant hometown of Seattle, has evolved significantly. Yet, amidst the changes, our dedication to crafting exceptional, approachable beers remains unwavering. While our recipes may have evolved, the entrepreneurial spirit and relentless work ethic instilled by our founders continue to shape our pursuit of creating the hardest-working beer in your fridge. Join us as we raise a toast to innovation, community, and the enduring legacy of Redhook.

About Montlake Futures

Montlake Futures develops Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities that benefit the missions of 501(c)(3) organizations and provides educational experiences for University of Washington student-athletes. Our goal is to leverage the roles and identities of student-athletes to help fundraise, generate awareness, and otherwise support charitable causes, while fostering connections that inspire a lifetime of civic engagement for student-athletes.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

