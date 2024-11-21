New National Campaign to Focus on Protecting Older Adults From Financial Fraud

Washington, DC, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national consumer campaign aims to help older adults, caregivers and families to stay safe and worry free by protecting themselves and loved ones from financial fraud and scams during the holiday season.



Each year, the Eldercare Locator’s Home for the Holidays campaign shines a light on an important topic affecting the health and wellness of older adults. This year, the focus is on increasing the awareness of older adults and their families about common scams that target them, tips to avoid scams and what to do when people suspect they are victims of financial fraud or scams. The Eldercare Locator, a national resource and call center on aging issues, can also connect people to resources to help recognize and report financial scams and fraud.



Scams targeting people age 60 and older resulted in more than $3.4 billion in losses in 2023 alone, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While financial scams and fraud happen throughout the year, the instances escalate during the holidays. Increases in online shopping and phone or email donation appeals results in more opportunities for fraud.



“The holidays are an emotional time of year for many people, especially those who may feel lonely or isolated, which scammers can exploit,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, which administers the Eldercare Locator. “Scams can be difficult to distinguish from legitimate offers. The Eldercare Locator can help older adults stay safe and find the information they need to recognize potential scams or fraud and, importantly, prevent or report it.”



The Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration for Community Living and connects older adults and families to local services and resources in their communities. For more information about the Home for the Holidays campaign visit www.usaging.org/h4h2024.



# # #



About the Eldercare Locator

Launched in 1992, the Eldercare Locator is the only national information and referral resource to provide support to consumers across the spectrum of issues affecting older Americans. The Eldercare Locator, established and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living and administered by USAging, is easily accessed at eldercare.acl.gov.



About the Home for the Holidays Campaign

Home for the Holidays is an annual public education campaign that encourages discussion of important issues affecting older Americans at a time of the year when family and friends often gather. Past campaigns have focused on the decision to give up driving, updates that can be made to homes to accommodate the changes that come along with aging, the importance of maintaining brain health and more.



About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit www.usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Bethany Coulter USAging 202.872.0888 bcoulter@usaging.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.