NordVPN named among the top VPN tools for protecting users from malicious websites

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity feature Threat Protection Pro™, included in selected plans of leading VPN service NordVPN, has been recognized as one of the top VPN tools for blocking malicious websites in an independent test conducted by AV-TEST. Among five well-known VPN providers which were tested, Threat Protection Pro™ ranked first, proving its effectiveness in protecting users from malicious websites.

“The internet is full of scammers. Even the most innocent-looking link may contain malware or redirect users to fake sites where malicious actors can steal their sensitive information (such as login credentials or credit card information). These cyber threats may seem minor at first, but they can quickly result in account takeover, financial loss, or even identity theft,” says Domininkas Virbickas, head of development at Threat Protection.

AV-TEST , an independent research institute for IT security from Germany, conducted an extensive test in October to evaluate the capabilities of five well-known VPN providers in detecting malicious links. In this test, the institute used 3,209 links in total, consisting of 1,050 malicious links to PE files, 1,031 links to other malicious (non-PE) file types, and 1,128 links to phishing sites.

All links contained three specific categories: phishing links, portable executable (PE) URLs (for example, EXE files), and non-portable executable web addresses (for example, HTML and JavaScript files). The test also measured VPNs’ capacity to avoid marking false positives (harmless links that may sometimes be flagged as malicious).

NordVPN took the lead in all three malicious URL detection categories

Out of all participants, NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ feature managed to detect and block 83.42% of malicious links. In contrast, the second-best result captured only less than half (46.96%).

While NordVPN led in all three malicious URL detection categories, the most notable advantage of Threat Protection Pro™ emerged in the PE and non-PE results. Out of 1,050 PE links, Threat Protection Pro™ managed to detect malware in 925 (88.10%), while out of 1,031 non-PE URLs, 870 were flagged by this feature (84.38%). For comparison, the second-best result scored a detection rate of 39.24% and 34.53% respectively.

Recognition from West Coast Labs for anti-malware

Recently, Threat Protection Pro™ has also earned the highest rating in an anti-malware validation test by West Coast Labs (WCL), a prominent technical research and product testing organization.

WCL tested NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ in a secure, isolated Windows 11 environment, with WCL’s lab setup simulating real-world conditions for reliable results. The product earned the highest AAA rating and achieved an impressive 99.8% detection rate for high-threat malware. This rating confirms that NordVPN’s solution exceeded standard criteria across all tested categories.

Here’s a breakdown of what WCL found in its extensive testing and why NordVPN Threat Protection Pro™ earned top marks:

Purchase process . The product was rated highly for its smooth buying experience, which included secure payment, flexible licensing, and a 30-day refund policy.

. The product was rated highly for its smooth buying experience, which included secure payment, flexible licensing, and a 30-day refund policy. Deployment and installation . Installation was easy and customizable, with options for installation paths and add-ons, which ensured a flexible and user-friendly setup.

. Installation was easy and customizable, with options for installation paths and add-ons, which ensured a flexible and user-friendly setup. User interface and documentation . The interface received praise for ease of use and clear settings. In-app resources, including setup guides and FAQs, allow users to get the most out of the product.

. The interface received praise for ease of use and clear settings. In-app resources, including setup guides and FAQs, allow users to get the most out of the product. Anti-malware capabilities . Threat Protection Pro™ excelled in real-time malware detection, providing accurate threat reports and effective remediation options that allow users to respond quickly to detected threats.

. Threat Protection Pro™ excelled in real-time malware detection, providing accurate threat reports and effective remediation options that allow users to respond quickly to detected threats. Customer support . The support system for Threat Protection Pro™ includes multiple options such as FAQs, email, and a live chat with a 48-hour response guarantee, giving users timely assistance when needed.

. The support system for Threat Protection Pro™ includes multiple options such as FAQs, email, and a live chat with a 48-hour response guarantee, giving users timely assistance when needed. Product removal. WCL confirmed that removal is thorough and leaves no residual files. Users can also choose to delete specific data components.

