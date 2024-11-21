The Icons: Sparking a Revolution in Pet Health Treats: Albert Teng, Founder of iPaw, Leads with a Vision of "Care", Achieving Both Environmental Sustainability and Health Benefits

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Icons, a next generation international celebrity magazine, has published an article covering iPaw's pet products entitled, "Sparking a Revolution in Pet Health Treats: Albert Teng, Founder of iPaw, Leads with a Vision of "Care", Achieving Both Environmental Sustainability and Health Benefits."



Albert Teng, Founder of SHINEON TRADING CO., LTD. (Photography: SHINEON TRADING CO., LTD.)

According to the report published by 《The Icons》, as the global demand for high-quality and responsible pet products continues to rise, iPaw stands out for its extraordinary efforts in redefining pet nutrition and care standards. Under the leadership of founder Albert Teng, iPaw has introduced revolutionary gelato and yogurt treats for pets, combining cutting-edge nutritional science with sustainable practices.



Teng’s dedication to human-grade ingredients reflects his vision for providing pets with the same care as humans. Each iPaw product prioritizes pets’ digestive health and overall happiness while integrating eco-friendly practices like recyclable packaging and low-carbon production, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This commitment to sustainability has resonated globally, earning iPaw the trust of pet owners who value both quality and environmental responsibility.







Albert Teng, founder of iPaw, ensures every product meets human food standards, enhancing pets' lives and showcasing a commitment to sustainability, earning global pet owners' trust. (Image: SHINEON TRADING Co., Ltd.)

Veterinarian Dr. Eva Sun, a collaborator with iPaw, emphasizes that prevention is key to pet health. She highlights that iPaw’s gelato and yogurt are more than treats; they are innovative solutions designed to address long-term pet well-being. By incorporating probiotics and other health-boosting ingredients, these products set a new standard in pet nutrition, offering pets a balanced diet that aligns with modern health trends.

Additionally, iPaw’s leadership in the pet care industry stems from its ability to balance innovation with sustainability. The brand has embraced natural, additive-free ingredients to ensure safety while reducing its environmental impact. Its products reflect a holistic approach to pet care, blending scientific advancements with responsible practices.

With iPaw’s vision and innovation, the brand has established itself as a leader in redefining pet health and sustainability. By focusing on the health of pets and the environment, iPaw demonstrates how care and innovation can work hand in hand to create a better, more sustainable future for pets and their owners.

Contact: Harry Hsu, bd@theicons.net

