Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.2 Million to Support Community Planning Improvements for 27 Projects in 19 Counties

Funding through the Municipal Assistance Program helps local governments plan and implement services to improve and better support communities

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced an investment of over $1.2 million in grants through the Municipal Assistance Program to support 19 counties with 27 planning and emergency services improvement projects including the creation of an accessible emergency health assistance facility in Indiana Township, Allegheny County, the development of a data hub in Crawford County, and a workforce barriers study in Greene County.

In 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro secured a $1.5 million increase in Municipal Assistance Program funding to provide financial assistance for local governments to comprehensively plan around community revitalization efforts, improvement processes, and sound management of development activities. The program also received $2 million in the Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget.

“For Pennsylvania’s economy to grow, it is essential for our communities to be strong, vibrant, and on solid financial footing,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to helping our local governments build a foundation for a brighter future, and the Municipal Assistance program gives communities the support they need to develop long-term plans for success.”

The full list of the approved projects can be found on the Municipal Assistance Program website.

Approved projects include:

Allegheny County : $41,000 to Indiana Township to renovate an unfinished area of the municipal building for an accessible emergency health assistance facility. The facility will accommodate emergency medical services crews around the clock and provide under-serviced areas of the township with expedited service for medical emergencies.

: $41,000 to Indiana Township to renovate an unfinished area of the municipal building for an accessible emergency health assistance facility. The facility will accommodate emergency medical services crews around the clock and provide under-serviced areas of the township with expedited service for medical emergencies. Bucks County : $50,000 to Springfield Township to hire a consultant to complete four village studies and one corridor study. The results from the study will address the need for fiscal sustainability and inform methods to diversify the township’s tax base while preserving its natural and agricultural resources.

: $50,000 to Springfield Township to hire a consultant to complete four village studies and one corridor study. The results from the study will address the need for fiscal sustainability and inform methods to diversify the township’s tax base while preserving its natural and agricultural resources. Crawford County : $46,674.55 to Crawford County to develop a data hub that will allow the county and its municipalities to inventory, track, and manage the necessary data to address blight, tax delinquency, and vacant properties more effectively.

: $46,674.55 to Crawford County to develop a data hub that will allow the county and its municipalities to inventory, track, and manage the necessary data to address blight, tax delinquency, and vacant properties more effectively. Greene County : $70,000 to Greene County to develop a study on the barriers to workforce in the county. This collaborative effort between the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board, Waynesburg University, and other local institutions will analyze the economic status of the county.

: $70,000 to Greene County to develop a study on the barriers to workforce in the county. This collaborative effort between the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board, Waynesburg University, and other local institutions will analyze the economic status of the county. Monroe County : $49,750 to Chestnuthill, Eldred, Jackson, Polk, and Ross Townships to update their multi-municipal comprehensive plan. The CJERP Regional Comprehensive Plan will address challenges such as resolving outdated land use policies by aligning them with current growth patterns.

: $49,750 to Chestnuthill, Eldred, Jackson, Polk, and Ross Townships to update their multi-municipal comprehensive plan. The CJERP Regional Comprehensive Plan will address challenges such as resolving outdated land use policies by aligning them with current growth patterns. York County : $31,230 to Spring Grove borough to update their nearly 25-year-old comprehensive plan. This update will be instrumental in budgeting and executing a wide range of municipality enhancing initiatives such as: sewer inflow system/treatment improvements, economic development, emergency management services, parks and recreation, special events, accessibility programs, facility upgrades, stormwater management, and parking solutions.

“PSATS applauds Governor Shapiro and the state legislature for their bipartisan commitment to funding the Municipal Assistance Program,” said David Sanko, Executive Director, Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. “These awards will benefit numerous townships, enabling them to update or create multi-municipal comprehensive plans, conduct traffic impact studies, and perform regional police studies, among other vital projects. These awards will significantly enhance the quality of life and governance in our communities.”

The Municipal Assistance Program provides technical resources and assistance for municipalities, consolidation, regional efforts as well as serving as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities.

For more information about the Municipal Assistance Program or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #