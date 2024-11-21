OSCE holds roundtable with national authorities of Turkmenistan on potential co-operation on various aspects of politico-military dimension

On November 19, 2024, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in partnership with the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre/Forum for Security Co-operation Support Unit (CPC/FSC SU), facilitated a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of National Security, the State Customs Service, and the State Frontier Service. This meeting aimed to enhance the understanding of Turkmenistan's national authorities regarding the comprehensive agenda of the FSC, as well as to introduce the available online E-Learning tools designed to support a deeper understanding of the FSC area of work.

The discussion primarily centered on the OSCE's assistance mechanism for Small Arms and Light Weapons and Stockpiles of Conventional Ammunition (SALW/SCA), as well as the ongoing projects in the Central Asia region. Nora Vanaga, the CPC/FSC SU Project Support Officer, provided valuable insights during her briefing, highlighting the growing momentum since 2021, where participating states in the region have shown increasing commitment to collaborating on SALW/SCA matters.

A notable area of cooperation involves capacity building for conventional ammunition propellant chemical testing, which Austria is contributing as an in-kind support for the Central Asia region. Mr. Werner Kernmaier, the Head of International Weapon and Ammunition Logistics at the Austrian Armed Forces Logistics School, offered his expertise and practical approaches to assist country in this field. This presentation captured the interest of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan, reflecting a willingness to explore collaboration in this important area.

In closing, Mr. William Leaf, the Conflict Prevention and Confidence and Security Building Political Officer at the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, expressed appreciation for the active participation of Turkmen authorities and the rich discussions that took place during the event. He conveyed optimism that these dialogues would pave the way for meaningful and practical initiatives in the near future.