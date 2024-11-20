Two Honduran Men Convicted for their Role in International Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Two Honduran men were convicted on Monday by a federal jury for their roles in a scheme to illegally smuggle Honduran nationals into the United States.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Hennessy Devon Cooper Zelaya, 30, and Rudy Jackson Hernandez, 37, conspired with at least six others to bring Honduran nationals from Honduras to the United States. In February 2022, the defendants attempted to illegally bring 23 Honduran migrants from Utila, Honduras, to Cocodrie, Louisiana, aboard the M/V Pop, a 65-foot Sportfishing vessel. Most of the migrants each paid several thousand dollars to the co-conspirators to be smuggled into the United States. At some point during the voyage, the M/V Pop developed engine trouble and lost power in the Gulf of Mexico. The co-conspirators chartered a boat to bring fuel to the disabled vessel so that it could complete its journey into the United States. Before the chartered boat reached the disabled vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard interdicted the vessel approximately 75 miles off the coast of Louisiana and towed it to shore.

For almost a year, Cooper Zelaya and Jackson Hernandez participated in the scheme to bring Honduran migrants from Honduras to the United States via two vessels: the Masita III and the M/V Pop. Once the migrants reached the United States, the co-conspirators placed some of them in factories and other businesses, knowing that the migrants lacked authorization to enter, remain, or work in the United States.

Cooper Zelaya and Jackson Hernandez were convicted of one count of conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain and two counts of attempting to bring aliens to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain. They face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count. A sentencing date has not been set. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The lead defendant in the case, Carl Allison, 47, previously pleaded guilty in December 2023 to conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens to the United States for financial gain and conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride. Three additional co-conspirators, all Honduran nationals, pleaded guilty earlier last year for their roles in the scheme. Darrel Martinez, 41, and Josue Flores-Villeda, 36, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Allison. Lenord Cooper, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to aid and assist aliens to enter the United States unlawfully and attempting to bring aliens to the U.S. for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans for the Eastern District of Louisiana; and Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans Field Office made the announcement.

The HSI Houma, Louisiana Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the HSI Pittsburgh Field Office, HSI Atlanta Field Office, and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, Louisiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, North Huntington Township Police, and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office also provided valuable assistance. The Justice Department’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training in Honduras provided substantial assistance.

Deputy Chief Rami Badawy and Trial Attorney Kate Wagner of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter Guice of the General Crimes Unit for the Eastern District of Louisiana are prosecuting the case.

This case is the result of the coordinated efforts of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA). Attorney General Merrick B. Garland established JTFA in June 2021 to marshal the investigative and prosecutorial resources of the Department of Justice, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to combat the rise in prolific and dangerous human smuggling and trafficking groups operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The initiative was expanded to Colombia and Panama to combat human smuggling in the Darién in June 2024. JTFA comprises detailees from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices along the southwest border including the Southern District of California, Districts of Arizona and New Mexico and the Western and Southern Districts of Texas. Dedicated support is provided by numerous components of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, led by HRSP and supported by the Office of Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training; Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section; Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; Office of Enforcement Operations; Office of International Affairs; and Violent Crime and Racketeering Section. JTFA also relies on substantial law enforcement investment from DHS, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and other partners. To date, JTFA’s work has resulted in over 325 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of human smuggling; more than 272 U.S. convictions; more than 210 significant jail sentences imposed; and substantial seizures and forfeiture of assets and contraband including more than a million dollars in cash, real property, vehicles, firearms and ammunition, and drugs; along with multiple indictments and precedent setting extraditions of foreign leadership targets.

This case is also supported by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force (ECT) program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. The ECT program is a partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and HSI, and focuses on human smuggling networks that may present particular national security or public safety risks, or present grave humanitarian concerns. ECT has dedicated investigative, intelligence, and prosecutorial resources. ECT also coordinates and receives assistance from other U.S. government agencies and foreign law enforcement authorities.