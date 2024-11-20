Federal Jury Convicts Man of Conspiring to Murder FBI Employees

Edward Kelley, 35, of Maryville, Tennessee, was convicted following a three-day trial in the Eastern District of Tennessee of conspiracy to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing a federal official by threat.

The evidence presented at trial established that Kelley — while awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach — developed a plan to murder law enforcement, including FBI agents and employees. The proof showed that Kelley developed a “kill list” of FBI agents and others who participated in the investigation into his conduct on Jan. 6 and that Kelley distributed this list — along with videos containing images of certain FBI employees identified on the list — to a co-conspirator as part of his “mission.”

A cooperating defendant, who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy, testified that he and Kelley planned attacks on the Knoxville FBI Field Office using car bombs and incendiary devices appended to drones. He also testified that the conspirators strategized about assassinating FBI employees in their homes and in public places such as movie theaters.

At trial, the United States introduced recordings of the defendant calling for the development of a “course of action” related to his plan. In one such recording, the defendant gave the instructions to, among other things, “start it,” “attack,” and “take out their office” in the event of his arrest. Kelley was recorded stating: “Every hit has to hurt. Every hit has to hurt.”

Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey T. Arrowood and Kyle J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Tennessee prosecuted the case, with assistance from Trial Attorneys Jacob Warren, Tanya Senanayake, and David Smith of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The Knoxville Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is composed of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies investigated the case. The investigation was led by the FBI and involved the assistance of FBI offices from across the country.