MPD Seeking to Identify Persons of Interest in Northeast Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.
On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 3:54 a.m., officers of the Sixth District responded to the 100 block of 44th Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS were summoned to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the decedent was pronounced dead
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Dwaun Simpson, of Southeast DC.
The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGxMTa3ub00
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24169678
