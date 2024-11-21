More than one million people get RSV jab in first ever NHS rollout

More than one million people have been vaccinated against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), after the NHS launched a rollout of the jab for the first time in its history this autumn.

Data published today shows NHS staff have delivered 1,047,208 RSV vaccinations in just over two months, as the NHS ramps up efforts to avoid a tripledemic of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter.

Since 1 September, pregnant women and older adults aged 75 to 79 have been offered vaccinations as the NHS sought to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus and prevent a global leading cause of infant mortality.

RSV infections are common but can be particularly dangerous to young children and older people as they can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis. RSV is one of the main causes of pressure in children’s hospitals and paediatric intensive care units during winter.

Having the vaccine during pregnancy is the best way to protect a baby from getting seriously ill with RSV, as the vaccine boosts the mother’s immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus – protecting the baby from the day they are born.

Staff from vaccination and maternity teams have made it as easy as possible for pregnant women to get the life-saving jab at any point from 28 weeks into their pregnancy.

Women should speak to their maternity service about receiving their vaccine from 28 weeks to any point up to birth. Alternatively, pregnant women can get vaccinated by request at their local GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening, said: “It’s a testament to the hard work of NHS staff that there’s been over a million RSV jabs delivered to those who need them, as vaccination and maternity teams across the country have worked to make it as easy as possible for those eligible to get the life-saving jab.

“But we know there are still many more people eligible to come forward, and with RSV cases likely to peak during winter – alongside COVID and flu viruses – it’s vitally important that anyone eligible for these vaccinations takes up their offer as soon as possible when contacted by the NHS, to help avoid a ‘tripledemic’.”

A recent study in the Lancet showed that the RSV vaccination programme could prevent 5,000 hospitalisations and 15,000 A&E attendances for infants – a critical, life-saving step forward to help front line staff prepare for increased winter pressures.

The same modelling also suggests that the first season of the older adult’s catch-up programme alone could prevent around 2,500 hospital admissions, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 RSV illnesses in adults in the older age group.

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: “It is fantastic news that more than one million people in England have been vaccinated against RSV since the programmes were introduced in September.

“This government is proud to have brought in the RSV vaccination programme which allows pregnant women to have a free vaccine in each pregnancy to protect their babies against this disease.

“I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated – which includes pregnant women, young children and over 75s – and secure the future health of you and your loved ones.”

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA Deputy Director of Immunisation said: “It’s excellent news that the NHS has already provided over 1million vaccines to those at highest risk against RSV. However, we want to see more taking up the vaccine, particularly pregnant women.

“I strongly encourage any woman who has reached 28 weeks of pregnancy and not yet vaccinated to speak to their midwife.

“Having the vaccine during pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby from birth against RSV, by boosting your immunity which will then pass to your unborn baby – reducing the risk of severe bronchiolitis by 70% in the first six months, helping to prevent one of the major causes for babies being admitted to hospital and intensive care. It’s vital all pregnant women take up the vaccine offer to give their baby the best possible start.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of The Royal College of Emergency Medicine said: “We hugely welcome the milestone that one million people have received a jab through the national RSV programme.

“In most people RSV causes no more than a common cold, but it can be very dangerous for small children and people who are vulnerable.

“For this reason, we would encourage all pregnant women who have not yet had a jab to speak to their maternity teams about getting one, as it is the best way to protect your baby from becoming seriously ill and requiring treatment in hospital.

“As well as protecting the most vulnerable, this will help ease the spike in admission experienced in our A&E departments over winter, which are already under huge strain.”

As advised by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the RSV vaccine has been approved by medicines regulators in the UK, Europe and the USA.

Professor Steve Turner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health President, said: “We are pleased to see that thousands of pregnant mothers across the UK have taken up the RSV vaccine since the start of rollout in September.

“The newly available RSV maternal vaccination is expected to prevent thousands of serious chest infections in babies, to even save lives and will reduce the huge surge in admissions to hospitals we see every winter. So having this vaccine is important for babies, and their families and our NHS. A reduction in RSV cases will allow child health staff to focus on children and young people with other conditions requiring urgent hospital admissions during these busy winter months.

“The RSV vaccine is both safe and effective for pregnant mothers and their babies. I strongly encourage all eligible mothers-to-be to get this game-changing vaccine.”