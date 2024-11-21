Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,873 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints interim Board for National Youth Development Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed interim board members for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) with effect from 1 December 2024 until a new board is appointed.

The President has made these appointments in terms of Section 10(8)(c) of the National Youth Development Agency Act of 2008, as amended.

The NYDA is mandated by law to develop and implement an Integrated Youth Development Strategy (IYDS) for South Africa and to initiate, design, coordinate, evaluate and monitor all programmes that aim to integrate the youth into the economy and society in general.

These programmes entail alleviating poverty, urban and rural development, and the combating of crime, substance abuse and social decay among youth.

To ensure continuity in the work of the National Youth Development Agency while a process to appoint a permanent board is underway, President Ramaphosa has appointed the following interim board members:

  • Ms Asanda Luwaca
  • Mr Avela Mjajubana
  • Ms Karabo Mohale
  • Ms Lebo Mulaisi
  • Mr Thulisa Ndlela
  • Ms Pearl Pillay
  • Ms Alexandria Procter

In terms of Section 10(9) of the National Youth Development Agency Act, President Ramaphosa has designated Ms Luwaca as the Chairperson of the interim board, with Ms Mohale serving as Deputy Chairperson.

President Ramaphosa wishes the interim board well in their strategic direction of the development of the nation’s young people during their term of office.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints interim Board for National Youth Development Agency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more