President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints interim Board for National Youth Development Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed interim board members for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) with effect from 1 December 2024 until a new board is appointed.

The President has made these appointments in terms of Section 10(8)(c) of the National Youth Development Agency Act of 2008, as amended.

The NYDA is mandated by law to develop and implement an Integrated Youth Development Strategy (IYDS) for South Africa and to initiate, design, coordinate, evaluate and monitor all programmes that aim to integrate the youth into the economy and society in general.

These programmes entail alleviating poverty, urban and rural development, and the combating of crime, substance abuse and social decay among youth.

To ensure continuity in the work of the National Youth Development Agency while a process to appoint a permanent board is underway, President Ramaphosa has appointed the following interim board members:

Ms Asanda Luwaca

Mr Avela Mjajubana

Ms Karabo Mohale

Ms Lebo Mulaisi

Mr Thulisa Ndlela

Ms Pearl Pillay

Ms Alexandria Procter

In terms of Section 10(9) of the National Youth Development Agency Act, President Ramaphosa has designated Ms Luwaca as the Chairperson of the interim board, with Ms Mohale serving as Deputy Chairperson.

President Ramaphosa wishes the interim board well in their strategic direction of the development of the nation’s young people during their term of office.

