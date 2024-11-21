Road Traffic Management Corporation on staying safe during the festive season on roads

With the festive season almost upon us, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) advises motorists to service, repair their vehicles and update their vehicle licence as well as their own driving documents.

We further call upon freight and public transport operators to ensure their drivers are fit and healthy, have renew their professional driving permits and that vehicles are roadworthy.

According to National Traffic Information System (Natis), a total of 624 333 vehicle licences (discs) will be expiring at the end of November. The highest number of vehicle discs are in the Western Cape where 152 531 will be expiring, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 136 342, Mpumalanga with 67 654, Eastern Cape with 63 903, Limpopo with 56 408, Free State 45 425, North West with 44 744, Gauteng with 35 142 and Northern Cape with 22 184.

A further 1 026 269 will expire at the end of December 2024. Motorists can conveniently renew vehicle discs online; using online.natis.gov.za where they can opt for their discs to be delivered at the address of their own choice.

In addition, motorists should ensure that brakes, the steering rack, lights, tyres, and windscreen wipers are in good condition before embarking on their trips. Remember to have a spare wheel and the toolkit for emergency situations.

Travellers should now start planning their trips by obtaining information on whether there is construction on the routes they will be using and checking weather forecasts to determine whether it will be raining on the day on which they will be travelling.

With data indicating that many accidents occur at night, motorists are advised to avoid driving at night if possible. Even during the day, switch on your car’s headlights to increase visibility. Driving without a valid driving licence card is an offence and is punishable by law, we advise motorists to always carry a valid driving licence card.

