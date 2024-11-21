Spirit of Earth by Jingyi Miao and Zou Hu Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Spirit of Earth

Innovative Outdoor Lighting Design Recognized for Sustainable Approach and Captivating Visual Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Spirit of Earth by Jingyi Miao and Zou Hu as the Bronze Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the design's exceptional creativity, functionality, and adherence to sustainable development principles within the lighting industry.Spirit of Earth's innovative approach to outdoor lighting is particularly relevant in the current landscape, where the demand for energy-efficient and visually striking solutions is on the rise. By utilizing a linear laser to illuminate grasslands, this design not only creates a captivating visual spectacle but also maximizes land use and promotes rural tourism, aligning with the needs and trends of the lighting industry and its stakeholders.The award-winning design stands out for its unique combination of a glass bottle housing an LED screen and a laser irradiation device. The LED screen simulates the effect of sprites flying within the bottle, while the laser, fixed on a dual track servo structure, flexibly swings to create a mesmerizing dance of light dots on the grass. This dynamic interplay of elements results in a unified visual experience that pushes the boundaries of outdoor lighting design.The recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a testament to Jingyi Miao and Zou Hu's dedication to innovation and excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire the design team to continue exploring new frontiers in sustainable and captivating lighting solutions, potentially influencing future industry standards and practices.Spirit of Earth was designed by Jingyi Miao and Zou Hu, who graduated from the Innovation Design Department of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Spirit of Earth is designed by Jingyi Miao and Zou Hu, who graduated from the Department of Innovation Design, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. The design duo has previously won numerous international awards.Interested parties may learn more about the Spirit of Earth design at:About Jingyi Miao and Zou HuJingyi Miao and Zou Hu are successful Chinese designers who graduated from the Department of Innovation Design, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Their work has been recognised by numerous prestigious international awards. Miao and Hu's designs demonstrate their creativity, technical expertise and determination to push the boundaries of innovation in their respective fields.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded and notable designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges designs that excel in innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, and originality within the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries and countries. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires and advances the principles of good design, driving positive impact on the world community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

