November 21, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHALLENGE TO FILE A PETITION FOR EXCLUSION OF VOTERS IN SAN JUAN CITY Malakas ang loob niya na maghamon ng pag-file for exclusion of voters dahil alam na alam niya na ang period to file this petition has already lapsed. It will be an exercise in futility and the incumbent San Juan mayor knows this full well. Nonetheless, we can still prove that the increase in the number of registered voters of San Juan City from 2016 to present, based on the documents that I have gathered, is highly irregular - 32.13%. Napakaliit lamang ng lungsod ng San Juan para magtala ng ganito kalaking pagtaas ng bilang ng mga botante sa napakaikling panahon. At bago pa man lumabas ang issue na ito, may naihain ng petition for annulment ng voters' list ng San Juan City noong 2022, matapos isagawa ang May 9, 2022 elections. Given this petition and my revelation on the improbability of a 32.13% increment within eight years, we're requesting the Commission on Elections to act with dispatch on this matter considering the seriousness of the issue. Hindi ito usapin kung sino sa mga Estrada at Zamora ang namamayani at umangkin na pagmamay-ari ang lungsod ng San Juan. Walang nagmamay-ari ng San Juan kundi ang mga mamamayan ng San Juan - ang mga San Juaneños.

