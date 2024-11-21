QuantaSing to Report First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on November 27, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.
|Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|International:
United States Toll Free:
Mainland China Toll Free:
Hong Kong Toll Free:
Conference ID:
|1-412-902-4272
1-888-346-8982
4001-201203
800-905945
QuantaSing Group Limited
|The replay will be accessible through December 4, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
|International:
United States Toll Free:
Replay Access Code:
|1-412-317-0088
1-877-344-7529
9195244
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.
About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners as well as consumer products and service in selected areas to address the senior users’ aspirations for wellness.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.
Contact
Investor Relations
Leah Guo
QuantaSing Group Limited
Email: ir@quantasing.com
Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.