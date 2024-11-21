Submit Release
PDD Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB99,354.4 million (US$14,157.9 million), an increase of 44% from RMB68,840.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Operating profit in the quarter was RMB24,292.5 million (US$3,461.6 million), an increase of 46% from RMB16,656.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB26,770.5 million (US$3,814.8 million), an increase of 48% from RMB18,125.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB24,980.7 million (US$3,559.7 million), an increase of 61% from RMB15,537.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,458.7 million (US$3,912.8 million), an increase of 61% from RMB17,027.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.

“Over the past quarter, our focus remained on driving the high-quality development of the platforms,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We are committed to investing consistently and patiently in our platform ecosystem to deliver impactful results over the long run.”

“In the third quarter, we stepped up the investments in our platform ecosystem through merchant support policies and trust and safety updates,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “High-quality merchants are encouraged to further strengthen their product and service offerings, thereby fostering a virtuous cycle.”

“Our topline growth further moderated quarter-on-quarter amid intensified competition and ongoing external challenges,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “In our pursuit of high-quality development, we will continue to invest resolutely in building a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, which will be reflected in our results.”

___________________
1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB99,354.4 million (US$14,157.9 million), an increase of 44% from RMB68,840.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB49,351.0 million (US$7,032.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB39,687.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB50,003.4 million (US$7,125.4 million), an increase of 72% from RMB29,152.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Total costs of revenues were RMB39,709.2 million (US$5,658.5 million), an increase of 48% from RMB26,830.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB35,352.7 million (US$5,037.7 million), an increase of 39% from RMB25,354.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB30,483.8 million (US$4,343.9 million), an increase of 40% from RMB21,748.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB1,805.6 million (US$257.3 million), an increase of 138% from RMB758.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB3,063.4 million (US$436.5 million), compared with RMB2,847.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB24,292.5 million (US$3,461.6 million), an increase of 46% from RMB16,656.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB26,770.5 million (US$3,814.8 million), an increase of 48% from RMB18,125.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB24,980.7 million (US$3,559.7 million), an increase of 61% from RMB15,537.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,458.7 million (US$3,912.8 million), an increase of 61% from RMB17,027.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB18.02 (US$2.57) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB16.91 (US$2.41), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB11.38 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB10.60 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.59 (US$2.65), compared with RMB11.61 in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB27,522.3 million (US$3,921.9 million), compared with RMB32,537.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB308.5 billion (US$44.0 billion) as of September 30, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Other non-current assets were RMB74.0 billion (US$10.5 billion) as of September 30, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 21, 2024 (12:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
     
    As of
    December
31, 2023 		  September 30, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   59,794,469   65,295,431   9,304,524
Restricted cash   61,985,436   60,393,064   8,605,943
Receivables from online payment platforms   3,914,117   4,633,683   660,295
Short-term investments   157,415,365   243,166,321   34,650,924
Amounts due from related parties   7,428,070   9,288,981   1,323,669
Prepayments and other current assets   4,213,015   4,053,807   577,662
Total current assets   294,750,472   386,831,287   55,123,017
             
Non-current assets            
Property, equipment and software, net   979,597   875,513   124,760
Intangible assets   21,148   20,088   2,863
Right-of-use assets   4,104,889   4,820,181   686,870
Deferred tax assets   270,738   272,699   38,859
Other non-current assets   47,951,276   73,974,101   10,541,225
Total non-current assets   53,327,648   79,962,582   11,394,577
             
Total Assets   348,078,120   466,793,869   66,517,594
             


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
     
    As of
    December
31, 2023 		  September 30, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities            
Amounts due to related parties   1,238,776   1,075,858   153,309
Customer advances and deferred revenues   2,144,610   2,951,591   420,598
Payable to merchants   74,997,252   82,780,215   11,796,086
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   55,351,399   74,404,296   10,602,527
Merchant deposits   16,878,746   16,769,864   2,389,687
Convertible bonds, current portion   648,570   -   -
Lease liabilities   1,641,548   2,015,098   287,149
Total current liabilities   152,900,901   179,996,922   25,649,356
             
Non-current liabilities            
Convertible bonds   5,231,523   5,175,904   737,560
Lease liabilities   2,644,260   3,045,829   434,027
Deferred tax liabilities   59,829   70,294   10,017
Total non-current liabilities   7,935,612   8,292,027   1,181,604
             
Total Liabilities   160,836,513   188,288,949   26,830,960
             
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Ordinary shares   177   179   26
Additional paid-in capital   107,293,091   115,424,865   16,447,912
Statutory reserves   105,982   105,982   15,102
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,723,760   2,867,422   408,604
Retained earnings   75,118,597   160,106,472   22,814,990
Total Shareholders’ Equity   187,241,607   278,504,920   39,686,634
             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   348,078,120   466,793,869   66,517,594
             


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2023    2024
   2023    2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues   68,840,371     99,354,401     14,157,889     158,758,169     283,225,991     40,359,381  
Costs of revenues   (26,830,233 )   (39,709,214 )   (5,658,518 )   (56,645,305 )   (106,101,998 )   (15,119,414 )
                         
Sales and marketing expenses   (21,748,449 )   (30,483,800 )   (4,343,907 )   (55,550,346 )   (79,943,592 )   (11,391,871 )
General and administrative expenses   (758,345 )   (1,805,576 )   (257,293 )   (2,170,780 )   (5,467,571 )   (779,123 )
Research and development expenses   (2,847,323 )   (3,063,353 )   (436,524 )   (8,087,944 )   (8,882,183 )   (1,265,701 )
Total operating expenses   (25,354,117 )   (35,352,729 )   (5,037,724 )   (65,809,070 )   (94,293,346 )   (13,436,695 )
                         
Operating profit   16,656,021     24,292,458     3,461,647     36,303,794     82,830,647     11,803,272  
                         
Interest and investment income, net   2,127,356     5,416,080     771,785     5,878,696     15,320,261     2,183,120  
Interest expenses   (12,208 )   -     -     (35,832 )   -     -  
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)   94,860     (547,343 )   (77,996 )   234,540     (272,660 )   (38,854 )
Other income, net   290,384     18,606     2,651     2,624,375     2,393,112     341,016  
                         
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees   19,156,413     29,179,801     4,158,087     45,005,573     100,271,360     14,288,554  
Share of results of equity investees   (105,811 )   2,513     358     10,359     (99,500 )   (14,179 )
Income tax expenses   (3,513,480 )   (4,201,620 )   (598,726 )   (8,269,697 )   (15,183,985 )   (2,163,701 )
Net income   15,537,122     24,980,694     3,559,719     36,746,235     84,987,875     12,110,674  
                                     


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Net income   15,537,122   24,980,694   3,559,719   36,746,235   84,987,875   12,110,674
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   15,537,122   24,980,694   3,559,719   36,746,235   84,987,875   12,110,674
                         
                                   
Earnings per ordinary share: 		                       
-Basic   2.84   4.51   0.64   6.81   15.37   2.19
-Diluted   2.65   4.23   0.60   6.28   14.37   2.05
                         
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):                        
-Basic   11.38   18.02   2.57   27.24   61.48   8.76
-Diluted   10.60   16.91   2.41   25.13   57.49   8.19
                         
Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):                        
-Basic   5,462,542   5,543,633   5,543,633   5,395,211   5,529,090   5,529,090
-Diluted   5,865,102   5,909,793   5,909,793   5,853,748   5,913,666   5,913,666
                         


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues                        
- Online marketing services and others   39,687,678   49,351,022   7,032,465   104,864,935   140,923,131   20,081,386
- Transaction services   29,152,693   50,003,379   7,125,424   53,893,234   142,302,860   20,277,995
Total   68,840,371   99,354,401   14,157,889   158,758,169   283,225,991   40,359,381
                         


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Share-based compensation expenses included in:                        
Costs of revenues   20,422   44,725   6,373   86,066   99,945   14,242
Sales and marketing expenses   464,950   650,106   92,639   1,943,049   1,960,478   279,366
General and administrative expenses   355,053   1,158,615   165,102   1,058,914   3,655,344   520,882
Research and development expenses   629,394   624,559   88,999   1,805,821   1,763,542   251,303
Total   1,469,819   2,478,005   353,113   4,893,850   7,479,309   1,065,793
                         


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2024
 		  2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities   32,537,857     27,522,313     3,921,898     57,271,860     92,382,132     13,164,348  
Net cash used in investing activities   (4,820,500 )   (16,898,558 )   (2,408,025 )   (38,960,607 )   (87,810,779 )   (12,512,936 )
Net cash generated from financing activities   385     132     19     7,671     890     127  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   201,058     (1,052,321 )   (149,955 )   733,918     (663,653 )   (94,570 )
                         
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   27,918,800     9,571,566     1,363,937     19,052,842     3,908,590     556,969  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   83,434,459     116,116,929     16,546,530     92,300,417     121,779,905     17,353,498  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   111,353,259     125,688,495     17,910,467     111,353,259     125,688,495     17,910,467  
                                     


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating profit   16,656,021   24,292,458   3,461,647   36,303,794   82,830,647   11,803,272
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   1,469,819   2,478,005   353,113   4,893,850   7,479,309   1,065,793
Non-GAAP operating profit   18,125,840   26,770,463   3,814,760   41,197,644   90,309,956   12,869,065
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   15,537,122   24,980,694   3,559,719   36,746,235   84,987,875   12,110,674
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   1,469,819   2,478,005   353,113   4,893,850   7,479,309   1,065,793
Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   12,208   -   -   35,832   -   -
Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments   7,935   2   -   746,915   25,456   3,627
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders           17,027,084   27,458,701   3,912,832   42,422,832   92,492,640   13,180,094
                         
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,865,102   5,909,793   5,909,793   5,853,748   5,913,666   5,913,666
                         
Diluted earnings per ordinary share   2.65   4.23   0.60   6.28   14.37   2.05
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share   0.25   0.42   0.06   0.97   1.27   0.18
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share   2.90   4.65   0.66   7.25   15.64   2.23
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS   11.61   18.59   2.65   28.99   62.56   8.92
                          

