nuEra Cannabis Announces Epic Holiday Specials Kicking Off on "Green Wednesday"

Exclusive Deals Available Through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the Cannabis Enthusiast

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is excited to announce its highly anticipated holiday promotions, starting on November 21st leading up to "Green Wednesday" (November 27th) and continuing through the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cannabis consumers can look forward to a series of unbeatable discounts, perfect for celebrating the holiday season in style with their favorite cannabis products.

To help customers make the most of the season, nuEra is offering exclusive deals on premium cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. These limited-time specials are designed to elevate your " Danksgiving " experience, whether you're stocking up for gatherings or gifting.

Key Dates and Offers:

Danksgiving Early Access (November 21 for nuEra Rewards Members, November 24 for All): Enjoy 20%-45% off top cannabis brands like nuEra, Cresco, Revolution, and Verano.

Enjoy 20%-45% off top cannabis brands like nuEra, Cresco, Revolution, and Verano. Green Wednesday and Black Friday (November 27 & 29): Massive discounts on select products and exclusive nuEra items. Aurora, Champaign, Pekin, DeKalb Locations: Spend $75 or more to get a penny sample; spend $125+ and receive two penny samples. Chicago, Urbana, EP Locations: Spend $125 to get a penny sample; spend $150+ and receive two penny samples.

Massive discounts on select products and exclusive nuEra items. Cyber Monday (December 2): Score 10% off your online order, redeemable at checkout—ideal for holiday shopping from the comfort of home.

These deals will be available across the State in all of the nuEra dispensaries:

“Cannabis has become an essential part of many people's Thanksgiving celebrations, whether it’s helping them relax with family or adding something special to their holiday meal,” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis. “With these deals, we’re making sure our customers can enjoy their holiday season with the best cannabis at the best prices.”

A Green Danksgiving

Along with these promotions, nuEra is also releasing a special product guide, A Green Danksgiving: Product Recs for a Happy & High Thanksgiving , offering curated recommendations for the perfect Thanksgiving spread. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, this guide will help you choose products to enhance your celebration.

nuEra is committed to offering the best customer experience, from expert recommendations to high-quality products, and this holiday season is no exception. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals, available at all nuEra locations across Illinois and online.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com .

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook: facebook.com/nuerachicago

Instagram: @nuerabrands

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84d73cff-39ea-47dc-b777-514646a77190

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Jonah Rapino Director of Marketing nuEra Cannabis media@nueracannabis.com

Danksgiving Celebration Deals Danksgiving Celebration Deals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.