Bombardier’s Global 7500 Business Jet Soars to New Heights, Continues Record-Setting Pace with 75 Speed Records

Industry-defining business aircraft establishes new record-setting missions including essential city pairs from Miami to São Paulo, Tokyo to Los Angeles, Tokyo to San Jose, Jeddah to London and Los Angeles to Auckland, underscoring its outstanding performance attributes

The Global 7500 jet boasts a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), making it the ultimate record-setting business aircraft

With a fleet of close to 200 aircraft and some 200,000-plus flying hours, the proven Global 7500 sets the industry standard in the ultra-long-range class





MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its industry-leading Global 7500 business jet has soared to new record-setting heights, adding to its already impressive speed record performances with more than 75 records in the books – a truly incredible accomplishment.(1) The new records include Miami to São Paulo, Tokyo to Los Angeles, Tokyo to San Jose, Jeddah to London and Los Angeles to Auckland. These accomplishments build on earlier records, including an 8,225 nautical mile flight in October 2019 from Sydney, Australia to Detroit, Michigan, the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation.

“These blazing new speed records continue to show that the Global 7500 is the proven, undisputed leader in its category and the business aircraft with amazing performance, bringing our customers to far-flung destinations quickly and reliably,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “What’s even more impressive about these records is they are flown as part of routine aircraft movements, including some missions that have passengers onboard. We have on more than one occasion been thrilled to have customers and prospects be aboard for the record setting city pairs.”

The Global 7500 features a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), making it the ultimate record-setting time machine. The impressive performance attributes of the aircraft were on full display with some of the new records, including Tokyo to Hong Kong in just 3 hours and 40 minutes; New Delhi to Tokyo in just 7 hours; and Los Angeles to Auckland in 11 hours and 55 minutes.

The aircraft’s unique Smooth Flĕx Wing is like an in-air shock absorber, designed with a sophisticated slats and flap system that generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and boosting performance while improving safety and offering the industry’s smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance – the type of journey its discerning customers expect.

And while the Global 7500 sets the bar high when it comes to performance, it’s also an exquisite home office in the sky – a productive business tool offering customers all the accoutrements of their preferred work environment.

The incredible attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will be enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft, announced in 2022. Bombardier’s flagship for a new era is anticipated to have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It is also expected to have a low cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft.

Manufacturing for Bombardier’s Global 8000 aircraft is currently underway at Bombardier manufacturing sites in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, and the program is progressing to plan toward entry into service in 2025.

In anticipation of the planned entry-into-service of the Global 8000 business jet, an upgrade is currently available for purchase by existing Global 7500 aircraft customers through one of Bombardier’s aircraft service centres. Benefits of the upgrade will include enhancing the aircraft’s top speed, increasing its range and providing passengers with exceptionally low cabin altitudes.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000 and Smooth Flĕx Wing are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Speeds and distances referenced per FAI guidelines. Some records pending review by FAI, the World Air Sports Federation.

(2) The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. It is expected to enter into service in 2025. All specifications and data are approximate and may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and conditions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

