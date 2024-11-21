Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences Including a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investment conferences in December.

Event: Noble Capital Markets 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference Type: Corporate Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Boca Raton, FL Event: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Type: Fireside Chat Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Location: New York, NY



Links to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Noble Capital Markets or Piper Sandler representative.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Positive pivotal trial results were reported in June 2024 for OLC, and a New Drug Application (NDA) is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date of June 28, 2025. OLC is protected by a strong global patent portfolio including an issued patent on composition of matter with exclusivity until 2031, and with the potential patent term extension until 2035 after OLC approval. Unicycive’s second asset, UNI-494, is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. UNI-494 has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, and YouTube.

