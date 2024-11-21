Azrieli Group to Report Q3 2024 Financial Results On Nov 21st, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azrieli Group (“the Company”) TASE: AZRG will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, Nov 21, 2024.

On the same day, the Company will hold its quarterly conference call, hosted by Senior Management at 16:00 Israel local time / 15:00 Central European time / 14:00 United Kingdom time and 9:00AM Eastern Time.

The call will include a review of the Company's Q3 2024 performance, as well as a discussion of the Company's strategy and its expectations for the future.

A Question & Answer session will follow the discussion.

To participate, please register in this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70f809cafa3e4680b6b1cfb3f2e9f341

A power point presentation will be available through the Company's website at www . azrieligroup.com under Investor Relations → Media Room .

A recording of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.azrieli g roup.com under Investor Relations → Media Room .

For Additional Information

The Company's financial statements and board of directors' report will be available on Azrieli Group’s website at: www.azrieligroup.com , in the IR (Investor Relations) section. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases, news and other company notices, please send your e-mail address to Mrs. Tamar Stein at galz@azriel i .com or IR@azri eli.com .

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd. owns and operates one of Israel's largest portfolios of malls, shopping centers and office properties nationwide as well as a global platform in the Data Centers industry. The Company is publicly traded on the TASE under the symbol AZRG IT and is included in the TA-35 and TA-real-estate indices. It is the major Israeli stock included in the EPRA Index. As of Nov 2024, the Company has an equity market capitalization of about US$ 10 billion. As of 31.Mar 2024, The Company operates mainly in Israel, and owns and manages properties with a gross leasable area of approx. 1.4 million square meters; the Company had interests in 22 shopping centers and commercial properties comprising 365,000 square meters of leasable space across Israel, 16 office properties comprising 649,000 square meters of leasable space across Israel, 4 Senior Homes comprising 115,000 square meters and 8 properties overseas (mainly in Houston, Texas) comprising 245,000 square meters of leasable space. In addition, the Company has 10 projects under construction and planning and 4 renovation and expansion projects in Israel. Approx. 82% of the fair value of investment properties and properties under construction relates to domestic properties (in Israel).

The Group has been specializing in shopping center and office space development, acquisitions, and management for the past 40 years. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at www.azrieligroup.com .

Contact Info

Avi Haver

AviH@Azrieli.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.