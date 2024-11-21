Golden Year Wheel by Jheng Chen Interior Design Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Golden Year Wheel

Jheng Chen Interior Design's Golden Year Wheel Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Jheng Chen Interior Design 's "Golden Year Wheel" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Golden Year Wheel design within the interior design industry, acknowledging its outstanding creativity, functionality, and innovation.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is highly relevant to industry professionals and consumers alike, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing interior design standards and practices. Golden Year Wheel demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design, emphasizing utility and innovation in a way that resonates with users and stakeholders.Golden Year Wheel stands out for its seamless spatial transitions, achieved through the use of stone, thin slabs, and arc-shaped walls that guide light and link various areas together. The rounded corners create an inclusive and warm atmosphere, while the distinct styles of the three rooms maintain an overall coherence. The design's natural wood grain, slab tiles, architectural concrete, and vibrant blue-green accents work together to create a tranquil, relaxing environment that feels like a vacation-like wonderland.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as motivation for Jheng Chen Interior Design to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, inspiring future projects that prioritize user experience and innovative material use. The award highlights the firm's commitment to excellence and its ability to transform challenging spaces into cohesive, inviting environments.Team MembersGolden Year Wheel was designed by WEI-JHEN PENG and the talented team at Jheng Chen Interior Design. Their expertise in spatial planning, material selection, and lighting design contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jheng Chen Interior DesignJheng Chen Interior Design is a Taiwan-based firm that believes in creating spaces that meet the needs of life and achieve a consistent harmony. They strive to share their clients' joy and smiles by delivering thoughtful, functional designs that touch the inner self. With a focus on returning to the essentials of design and meeting the needs of everyday life, Jheng Chen Interior Design aims to create complete, harmonious spaces that resonate with users on a deep level.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their attention to detail, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights a designer's skill, resourcefulness, and commitment to enhancing people's lives through exceptional design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award inspires designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncompetitions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.