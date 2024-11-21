Tire Pressure Monitoring System : Market Insights and Growth Factors [2021-2031] |Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG,

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tire pressure monitoring system market size generated $5.32 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07166 The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.There are prominent key factors that drive growth of the tire pressure monitoring system market, such as increase in demand for safety features, growth in implementation of electronic systems in vehicles, and technological advancements related to tire pressure management. The market economy is also responsible for growth of the TPMS market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the automotive industry and is expected fuel the automotive TPMS market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Continental AG, Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), Denso Corporation, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Hampton Auto Repair, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, InnotechRV (WiPath Communications LLC.), NIRA Dynamics AB. Orange Electronic Co., Ltd., Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global tire pressure monitoring system market based on type , sales channel, vehicle type, propulsion, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎% during the forecast period. The market also analyses other segments such as the Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly 90% of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟖% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The heavy commercial vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07166 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟓% during the forecast period. 