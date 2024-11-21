Carbonate Market to Surge from $3.5 billion in 2020 to $7.1 billion by 2030, at 7.2% CAGR

Carbonate Market Statistics – 2030

Carbonates market driven by rising demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile sector & surging use of organic carbonate in solvent & electrolyte applications

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to research report published by Allied Market Research, the global carbonate market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.Escalation in demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile industry and surge in use of organic carbonates in solvent & electrolyte applications drive the growth of the global carbonates market . However, side effects associated with use of organic carbonates hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth of the pharmaceutical sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.Get Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3201 The global carbonate market analysis is done on the basis of type, application, end use, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into dimethyl, propylene, ethylene, glycerol, 1,2-epoxydodecane, 1,2-hexadecene, styrene, epichlorohydrin, and others. The applications covered in the study include solvents, catalysts, electrolytes, additives, cleaners, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on end use, the paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global carbonate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to polar characteristic and mineral wetting property of propylene carbonate that makes it suitable to be used in the coating industry for applications such as wire enamels, polyurethane production, and epoxies. However, the polymer segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for packaging products.Based on type, the glycerol segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global carbonate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in concerns about sustainability and versatility of glycerol carbonates. Moreover, the dimethyl segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its environmentally friendly characteristics.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carbonate market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development and rise in demand for environment friendly coating products.Leading Market Players1. BASF SE2. Huntsman International LLC3. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.4. Empower Materials5. Anmol Chemicals Group6. Kowa Company Ltd.7. Shandong Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.8. ReactChem Co. Ltd.9. SMC Global10. TOAGOSEI Co. LtdInterested to Buying Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbonates-market/purchase-option Key benefits for stakeholdersPorter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.It outlines the current carbonate market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.By TypeDimethylPropyleneEthyleneGlycerol1,2-Epoxydodecane1,2-HexadeceneStyreneEpichlorohydrinOthersicon_6By ApplicationSolventsCatalystsElectrolytesAdditivesCleanersOthersicon_7By End UseCosmetics & personal carePaints & coatingsPharmaceuticalsTextileEnergy & powerPolymerOthersSimilar Reports:Cosmetics Preservative MarketCosmetics Antioxidants MarketPersonal Care Ingredients Marketkorea Personal Care Encapsulation Materials Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.