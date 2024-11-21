Water is in the spotlight at the UN climate summit. Here’s why that matters

We recently spoke with Susan Gardner, Director of UNEP’s Ecosystems Division, about the declaration of the Baku Water for Climate Action Dialogue and how action on water and freshwater ecosystems can help keep alive the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Susan Garder (SG): In many places, not good. A recent report from UNEP found that half of the world’s countries have degraded freshwater systems and that 400-plus river basins globally are seeing flows decline, including iconic watersheds, like the Congo Basin. The World Meteorological Organization also notes that 2023 marked the driest year in over three decades for rivers around the world.

As climate change accelerates, the planet’s hydrological cycle has become unpredictable and countries are increasingly faced with too much or too little water, or often too polluted water.

SG: We are facing what experts call a water crisis. At least 50 per cent of the planet’s population – 4 billion people – deal with water shortfalls at least one month of the year. More than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, a human right, and by 2025, 1.8 billion people are likely to face “absolute water scarcity.” These water shortages are occurring as a result of population growth, unsustainable water management, poor governance, deteriorating infrastructure, inefficient water use, and increasing competition for water between different sectors.

Why is the loss of lakes, rivers, wetlands including peatlands and other freshwater habitats such a big problem when it comes to climate change and what are some solutions that can be scaled?

SG: From source to sea, water connects and is part of everything we do, delivering essential ecosystem services including food and water provision and regulation. Take peatlands, for example: they are both land and water at the same time, but it is the water that keeps that ecosystem thriving, storing carbon for generations.

For example, in the Union of the Comoros, UNEP, in partnership with the government, is planting 1.4 million trees and restoring and managing 7,500 hectares of watersheds, enhancing local water supplies, and reducing vulnerability to climate-related hazards.

Alongside the launch of the Baku Dialogue, the COP29 Presidency in consultation with Member States and stakeholders developed the COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action, with support from UNECE, UNEP, and WMO which calls upon countries to shield freshwater ecosystems from the impacts of climate change. Why is this particular launch important?

SG: The launch of the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action is an opportunity for countries to come together and support the implementation of ambitious water-related climate policies. The Baku Dialogue on Water especially fills an important gap in international climate negotiations. Action on water is like a missing puzzle piece. Without it, the world will struggle to keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C, a key goal of the Paris Agreement, and realize the Sustainable Development Goals.

Is the world making any progress when it comes to protecting water resources?

SG: In some ways, yes. Global political commitments on water have never been higher. Earlier this year at the UN Environment Assembly, the world’s top decision-making body on the environment, countries passed a resolution calling for nations to more sustainably manage freshwater supplies. Last year, also saw the adoption of the Water Action Agenda, in which hundreds of governments, businesses and other groups made water-related promises.

Recent developments like those are encouraging. But in the face of growing climate change, the world needs to do more, do it better and do it faster.

With COP29 wrapping up this week, what do countries need to do next?

SG: To tackle the global water crisis, nations need to start treating water like the common good that it is. They would be well served to reorient public policies, like water prices, agricultural subsidies and procurement rules, so that they encourage water conservation, especially among the most prolific users of water.

While nations do this, it is essential to ensure our most vulnerable communities have access to clean water and sanitation.

Managing water demand more effectively and equitably, and improving cost recovery, would help bolster investments in water and water-related infrastructure.

In short, there is a lot that countries can do. But the time to do it is running out. Financial support from countries and backing from financial institutions is key to make significant progress quickly.

UN Climate Change Conference

The 29th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November. It aims to drive action on climate change by reducing emissions and halting global warming. You can follow live COP29 updates on UNEP’s climate action feed.

COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action

The COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency has put forward the COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action. The declaration will launch the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action to serve as a COP-to-COP collaboration platform fostering continuity and coherence, ensuring a consistent focus on water and its interplay with climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and desertification.